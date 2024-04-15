Students undertaking the new BTEC course in Business Management and Hospitality at Swiss International School Dubai recently spent a week undertaking work experience at one of the world’s most famous hotels the iconic Burj al Arab.



The only course of its kind in the UAE, the Pearson BTEC International Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business and Hospitality is offered by the school as part of its International Baccalaureate careers-related programme, to students aged between 16-18.



Bolstering its Swiss heritage, the award-winning school one of the only boarding schools in the region to offer the IB curriculum – is now delivering a Hospitality IB route for students wanting to pursue a Swiss quality education and premium university option.



Students study three academic subjects alongside the BTEC, which is designed to provide a pathway into a global hospitality career, where Swiss International School’s bilingual teaching programme provides students with additional career advantages.



As part of the course, students spend one day a week at The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, part of the Jumeirah Group of hotels.



A key element of the course is real-world work experience and internships, and recently five of the cohort of 17 business and hospitality students had a unique opportunity to spend a week at the Burj Al Arab for a week of shadowing and work experience.



The five students who had to formally apply for the experience with letter and CV joined the concierge, reservations, housekeeping and front-of-house spa teams over the course of the week to learn more about the hotel’s exclusive operations.



Students undertaking the BTEC are anticipated to continue their studies at some of the world’s best renowned hospitality universities in Switzerland, such as Les Roches International School of Hotel Management and Glion Institute of Higher Education.



Lisa Bardin, Swiss International School Dubai’s IBCP Co-ordinator says: “Experiencing hands-on work in such an iconic and prestigious establishment as the Burj Al Arab hotel is invaluable, especially for those pursuing a career in business management and hospitality. Shadowing in various departments gives them a well-rounded understanding of the industry and a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of a world-class hotel.



“This is a remarkable opportunity for students to better understand how the theory they are learning relates to real life situations. They can also take their real-world experience and apply it to their studies. During the week’s work experience, our students have gained deeper knowledge of customer service, using booking systems, people skills, organisation and communications skills and, of course, teamwork.



“Work experience at one of the most iconic hotel groups in the world can only add value to the student’s portfolio and CV. They will also receive a reference from the Burj Al Arab team they worked with, and hopefully develop a network of contacts.”



The students were supervised by the Burj Al Arab’s Learning and Development team, which also oversaw all the student’s daily work and placements.



Meanwhile, the Burj Al Arab benefits from hosting and mentoring students from the BTEC Hospitality programme through meeting the next generation of budding new hospitality graduates, and the chance to showcase the hotel, encouraging a new younger demographic of visitors.



The work experience and internship programme will only grow as the course expands, and more students choose this option. Jumeirah Group has a range of hotels in the UAE and worldwide, and exciting options to gain real industry experience across the group’s global portfolio will be available to future students.



Swiss International School in Dubai

Global in outlook, bilingual in approach, Swiss in culture, and yet firmly rooted in the local community of Dubai – that’s Swiss International School in Dubai, or SISD.



The Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SISD), Dubai’s first bilingual International Baccalaureate School, opened in 2015, and is the largest Swiss school outside Switzerland.



The school – part of the TAS sustainable organisation - is a leading international day and boarding school where future generations are inspired to become confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, properly prepared to embrace all the opportunities and challenges life presents.



With a diverse student body of 1800 pupils comprising more than 100 different nationalities, the school believes the next generation of international citizens will need to be dynamic, flexible and linguistically ambitious. With this in mind, SISD offers immersive bilingual programmes in either of the Swiss languages of French and German, but also a strong English programme with foreign languages. For students who don’t wish to pursue a fully bilingual programme, there is a unique STEAM programme for all children from age 4-11 years. SISD stands out as one of only a handful of educational establishments globally classified as an IB Continuum school, which means it offers International Baccalaureate education to pupils from age 3 to 18.



Offering day school, weekly or full-term boarding options, this leading educational institution offers state-of-the-art STEAM education, and has world-class sporting facilities, too.



The school has laid out its B.E.S.T. Values, as follows:



Bilingual

A unique international and multilingual environment provides students with authentic exposure to English, French, German and Arabic. Students in the immersive bilingual programmes learn to communicate, think and reflect in two different languages. As global citizens, SISD celebrates diversity, promoting all languages and cultures with equal respect.



Excellence

SISD staff believes in maintaining high standards and aspire to be the best they can be. A spirit of enquiry, encouraging both creative and critical thinking is fostered.



Sustainability

Students and staff believe that social, cultural, economic and environmental awareness prepare us to play our part in shaping a better future, both for ourselves and for those around us. The school campus is eco-friendly, winning international acclaim and awards for using less energy to create a comfortable and healthy environment.



Together

In the school’s international community, we know that we are at our best when we all work together. We view active participation in the community, from the most local to the most global, as the foundation of a valuable life.



