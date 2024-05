Revenue: Grew by 21% year-on-year to AED 224 million in Q1 2024 driven by the strong performance of both the Education and Healthcare platforms, increasing by 24% and 17%, respectively

Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“ Amanat ” or the “ Company ”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, announces its financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2024 (“ Q1 2024 ” or “ the quarter ”).

