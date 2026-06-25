Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the opening of Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa, Oman, strengthening its growing footprint across the GCC and reinforcing its commitment to bringing internationally recognised hospitality experiences to key tourism destinations throughout the Middle East.

The opening represents the successful culmination of a strategic partnership between Swiss-Belhotel International and Bawareq Nizwa International For Investment SAOC, bringing a globally recognised hospitality brand to a destination that continues to attract growing numbers of domestic and international visitors.

Mr. Salim Abdullah Ahmed Al Abadi, Chairman of Bawareq Nizwa International For Investment SAOC, said: “The opening marks an important milestone for both our company and the city of Nizwa. From the very beginning, our vision was to create a hotel that complements the region’s rich heritage while contributing to Oman’s growing tourism sector. We are proud to see Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa open its doors and welcome guests from around the world. We believe the hotel will play a meaningful role in supporting local tourism, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing Nizwa’s position as one of the Sultanate’s most compelling destinations.”

Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, commented: “The opening of Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa represents another important step in our long-term growth strategy across Oman and the wider Middle East region. Nizwa is a destination with remarkable cultural depth, historical significance, and natural beauty. We are delighted to celebrate this achievement together with our partners at Bawareq Nizwa International For Investment SAOC. The hotel reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences built on Swiss-Belhotel International’s values of Passion and Professionalism while contributing positively to Oman’s thriving tourism industry.”

Strategically located in the heart of Nizwa, one of Oman’s oldest and most culturally significant cities, Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa is an upscale hotel offering travellers a contemporary hospitality experience while providing convenient access to the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Nizwa Fort, Nizwa Souq, Al Aqr Wall, and the breathtaking mountain landscapes of Jebel Akhdar and Jebel Shams.

Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa is a 4-star hotel featuring 81 well-appointed guestrooms and suites designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travellers. The beautiful accommodation options are complemented by an array of modern amenities and premium guest comforts.

The hotel also offers an extensive range of facilities, including the signature Swiss-Kitchen™ Restaurant, Fort Café, meeting and function spaces, a swimming pool, children's pool and playground, gymnasium, sauna, and dedicated recreational facilities for families.

Mr. Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations and Development, EMEA and India, and Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources and Talent Development, Swiss-Belhotel International, said: “Swiss-Belhotel Nizwa has been carefully positioned to serve as a gateway to authentic Omani experiences. Today’s travellers increasingly seek destinations that offer meaningful cultural connections alongside modern comfort, and Nizwa delivers both in abundance. We are confident that the hotel will appeal to a wide range of travellers exploring Oman’s heritage, adventure, and natural attractions while benefiting from Swiss-Belhotel International’s global standards of service and hospitality.”

Oman’s tourism sector continues to experience strong momentum as the Sultanate advances its Vision 2040 strategy, positioning tourism as a key pillar of economic diversification. Nizwa has emerged as one of the country’s most sought-after cultural destinations, attracting visitors seeking authentic heritage experiences, traditional architecture, local markets, and access to Oman’s spectacular mountain regions.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Swiss-Belhotel International operates in 20 countries, managing 165+* hotels, resorts, and projects across New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, with regional offices in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, China, Indonesia, UAE, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand. Committed to delivering world-class hospitality, the group also offers the Swiss-Belexecutive Card (SBEC), a loyalty program providing many benefits, discounts from 10% to 35% on rooms, dining, and other services, plus priority check-in, complimentary upgrades, and late check-out. No collecting points, no waiting for redemption, with the free-to-join Green Global tier, members can enjoy instant discounts from their first stay! Book stays and access special offers tailored for SBI guests and SBEC members through the Swiss-Belhotel International App – available in App Store and Google Play Store. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates and exclusive benefits. Visit swiss-belhotel.com for more information.

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