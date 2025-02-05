Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) released today its recent “Impact Report”, which revealed SVC’s contribution to achieving record growth rates. The report highlighted SVC’s impact on the private capital ecosystem (Venture Capital, Private Equity, Venture Debt, and Private Debt) in the Kingdom since the company’s establishment in 2018.

The SVC Impact Report revealed that SVC's total committed investments since its inception have amounted to $1.0 billion, while the total investments, including partners, are estimated at $4.8 billion. SVC invested in 54 funds that have invested in 800+ startups and SMEs so far, including several vital sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, education technologies, transport, and logistics.

The report revealed that SVC’s strategy contributed to the Kingdom’s maintaining its first rank in the MENA region in terms of VC funding in 2024 for the second year in a row. This achievement reflects the development Saudi Arabia is witnessing in various economic and financial sectors in light of the Saudi Vision 2030 and its goals to strengthen the national economy.

The impact report showed that SVC’s strategy contributed over the past six years in increasing the number of investors in Saudi startups and SMEs, encouraging existing and new financial companies to establish VC and PE funds, and motivating regional and global funds to invest in Saudi startups and SMEs.

SVC has also initiated various developmental programs to enhance the private capital ecosystem in the Kingdom. These initiatives include educational programs in collaboration with local and international partners designed to improve the skills of fund managers and fund investors. Additionally, SVC supports the creation of market insight reports to facilitate data-driven decision-making for investors.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC, said: “We are committed to further stimulating the private capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia by launching required investment programs and developmental initiatives based on an analysis of the ecosystem’s needs and following regional and global working models, which leads to diversifying the national economy and achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030”.

SVC is an investment company established in 2018 and is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, one of the development banks affiliated with the National Development Fund. SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO through investment in private capital funds (venture capital, private equity, venture debt and private credit) as well as direct investment in startups and SMEs.