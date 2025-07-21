Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed his government to prepare a package of investment opportunities to be presented to U.S. companies, as part of efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The directive came during a meeting on Sunday to follow up on efforts to enhance Egypt-U.S. economic ties, according to a cabinet statement.

Madbouly stressed the government’s interest in bolstering the strategic and historical ties between the two nations and its keenness to overcome any obstacles to joint cooperation. He noted that there are many promising opportunities available for American companies, given the significant incentives the Egyptian government offers to foreign investors.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of planning, foreign affairs, and investment, while the minister of industry and transport participated via video conference.

Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel al-Wazir, reviewed investment opportunities that have been presented to U.S. companies in sectors including ports, maritime transport, and industrial zones.

Minister of Planning and Economic Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, discussed development cooperation with the United States, including projects funded through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib also reviewed their respective ministries’ efforts to support bilateral ties, trade, and U.S. investment in Egypt.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Madbouly instructed all relevant authorities to coordinate on preparing the set of promising investment opportunities and to follow up on presenting them to American companies to enhance U.S. investments in Egypt.

