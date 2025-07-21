Arab Finance: Around 1,600 German companies operating in Egypt have injected a total investment worth over €6 billion into the country's private sector, mainly the energy, green transition, and industrial development sectors, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat announced.

On top of these companies are Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Duravit, and Bosch, Al-Mashat affirmed, noting that trade exchange between Egypt and Germany hit about €66.8 billion.

Her remarks were made during a meeting in New Alamein City with Reem Alabali-Radovan, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, following the fruitful discussions held at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (Ff4D) in Seville, Spain.

The minister mentioned that the government, in cooperation with Germany, is mulling over boosting development financing for the private sector via German financing institutions.

The government is also seeking to launch a platform similar to NWFE's to attract international partnerships in the industrial development sector.

Commenting on the Egyptian-German Debt Swap Program, Al-Mashat stated that it is valued at a total of €340 million, including a new tranche worth €100 million to be activated by the end of this year and mid-2026.

She indicated that the program contributed to financing various projects in the fields of technical education, health, climate action, applied technology schools expansion, and water and sanitation projects.

The official also addressed the financial cooperation agreement (FCA) between Egypt and Germany, which was signed on May 25th, 2025. the agreement includes financing packages at a value of €118 million, provided as concessional loans and development grants.

Al-Mashat also referred to the remarkable recovery in Egypt's economic growth indicators in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025. She noted that the state is working on reinforcing economic stability to draw in further foreign investments.