Dubai, UAE: UAE Water Aid (Suqia) has had an outstanding participation in the 20th Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (DIHAD). Held at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, the event brought together decision makers from various local and international humanitarian organisations to highlight humanitarian issues.

Suqia UAE’s stand at DIHAD showcased the most notable developmental and humanitarian projects implemented by Suqia outside the UAE to provide clean water to communities in need. The stand also highlighted the 4th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, supervised by Suqia with total prizes of USD 1 million. The Award recognises organisations, research centres, and innovators from around the world who develop innovative technologies and prototypes to produce, distribute, desalinate, and purify water using renewable energy. The aim is to develop solutions to the water scarcity challenge facing underprivileged and afflicted communities around the world.

During the event, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, met with HE Mansur Olloyorov, State Counsellor & Director of National Agency for Social Protection- Uzbekistan.

The meeting discussed collaboration between Suqia UAE and the National Agency for Social Protection in Uzbekistan. Al Tayer highlighted Suqia’s best international practices to help communities around the world suffering from water scarcity by providing them with clean water.

“Our initiatives are inspired by the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the UAE’s humanitarian position and build a better life for millions of people around the world. Since its establishment in March 2015 until the end of 2023, Suqia has positively impacted the lives of more than 13.6 million people in 37 countries around the globe by implementing over 1,000 sustainable water projects. As part of our efforts to integrate innovative and sustainable technologies to be part of the solution to the global water crisis, we have rewarded 31 winners from 22 countries for their innovative projects in water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

“In the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, we aim to strengthen the UAE’s position as one of the world’s largest donors. At Suqia, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, we continue our efforts to make a positive impact and alleviate the suffering of millions of people who lack access to safe water. This is especially important as according to the United Nations, one in three people globally does not have access to safe drinking water, and over 2 billion people live in water-stressed countries,” added Al Tayer.

All companies, research centres, research institutes, innovators and young people from all over the world who have innovative technologies that provide solutions to the challenges of water scarcity can register for the Award until 31 May 2024, via the website https://www.suqia.ae