Dubai, UAE – Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), renowned for creating contemporary hospitality experiences and international concepts, and MJS Holding, a leading hospitality group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have announced the opening of the first Black Tap in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

This is the first entry of the famous New York burger joint into Saudi Arabia’s capital and will offer diners its famous craft burgers and Crazy Milkshakes. The Riyadh location will sport the vibrant New York ambience found in similar branches across the globe, complete with neon signs, graffiti art, grey brick, and graphic black and white floor, not to mention its mouth-watering food and trendy playlist.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tops our list when looking at Middle East expansion plans. The country’s food and beverage industry are the largest in the region, so our partnership with MJS Holding under Mohammed Jawa’s leadership will help us tap this significant market. Their invaluable knowledge and experience are a great tool in further strengthening and solidifying our presence in the region. We are delighted to enter this partnership and introduce Black Tap to Riyadh’s more than eight million residents, particularly the youth population who continue to become increasingly open to Western consumer trends,” adds Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.

“Our partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group to launch Black Tap is a testament to our ambition of delivering the world’s best and most diverse culinary offerings. KAFD embodies Saudi Arabia’s future and is rapidly becoming Riyadh’s go-to destination for businesses and entertainment. Opening our pipeline of restaurants, concepts and experiences will compliment KAFD, which is recognised as a game-changing hub in the capital. We are excited to welcome Sunset’s exceptional portfolio of hospitality offerings and foster an enduring relationship with them,” comments Mohammed Jawa, Founder, MJS Holding.

The casual eatery offers an array of tasty burgers, some of which have become one of the most ‘Grammable burger bars. The selection ranges from the classic American cheeseburgers like The Texan, a beef patty with cheddar cheese, crisp onion ring, and mayo; Wagyu beef and smoked gouda truffle burger to more inventive options such as one inspired by a Philly cheesesteak and another featuring arugula, buttermilk dill and blue cheese. Chicken sandwiches and wings are also available, and a range of sides and starters, including French fries and loaded options. In addition, there is a dedicated Crazyshake station where customers can see how those mega shakes are created.

“It is an honour to partner with Sunset Hospitality Group and bring Black Tap to KAFD. SHG has fast become a leader in the Middle East’s hospitality industry with its diverse mix of exceptional hospitality concepts. We are excited to work with them and look forward to expanding our relationship with the group. It is the beginning of more partnership as we continue to deliver on our promise to offer a diversified dining experience,” says Milad S. Nassereddine, CEO, MJS Holding.

“The MJS team’s experience in creating unique hospitality experiences is unmatched. Their passion for quality and service is central to their success and will help us deliver on our mission to provide memorable, vibrant lifestyle experiences to the region and the world,” noted Gautam Sashittal, CEO, KAFD.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), KAFD is a landmark project and a key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions. Offering a smart, modern, competitive ecosystem with a vibrant lifestyle, powered by the pinnacle of customer service experiences, this sustainably planned 1.6 million sqm project in the Al Aqeeq area of Riyadh is home to some of the Middle East’s most exclusive office and residential addresses.

The upscale diner was designed by the multi-award-winning designer Noriyoshi Muramatsu of Tokyo-based Studio Glitt whose legacy is filled with world-class eateries, from Zuma in Hong Kong, Boston, and Riyadh, ROKA Riyadh, Mayfair, and Jeddah, among so many others.

With 10,000 cassettes, 2,500 VHS tapes, over 140 sneakers, and 500 audio decks, boomboxes, and speakers masterminded into the design, Muramatsu has created an iconic and legendary space that’s guaranteed to make a resounding impression. Since 2012, Mohammed Jawa and Studio Glitt have collaborated to create spectacular interiors for distinctive restaurants. This longstanding collaboration is valued by both parties and promises to deliver more exceptional restaurants.

Black Tap Riyadh is open daily, Sunday to Saturday, from 12:30pm to 12:00am. For more information, visit website www.blacktap.com.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands.

SHG has a presence in 9 countries across 26 brands with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Luigia, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and more.

Celebrating its first ten years, SHG continues its impressive growth and plans to increase its portfolio to over 50 operating venues and extend its footprints to 14 countries by the end of the year. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com

About MJS Holdings

MJS Holdings is a leading Saudi hospitality Group recognized for developing and operating high-quality restaurants throughout the Kingdom. Credited with being the first to attract some of the World’s foremost luxury and lifestyle restaurants to the Kingdom and pioneering a new era in Saudi’s F&B market, propelled by a mission to establish the Kingdom as a leading player in the global restaurant scene and actively building towards Vision 2030.

