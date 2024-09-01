Riffa, Bahrain - American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has successfully concluded its summer internship program, reinforcing the institution's dedication to fostering career-ready graduates.

The program immersed students in real work environments, allowing them to apply their academic knowledge and develop essential professional skills.

Seventy-three students across various colleges gained invaluable practical experience at leading companies in Bahrain, including Bahrain Airport Company, Tamkeen, BBK, STC Bahrain, Benefit, Radio Bahrain, Bahrain Bourse, Alsalam Bank, EDB, Arcapita, J.P. Morgan, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, ALBA, GPIC, BAPCO Refining, and Exhibition World Bahrain, as well as Investcorp, Edamah, BRINC, Beyon, Bnet, and ALEASTUR and many more...

"AUBH is committed to providing students with the best practical education and 21st-century skills," said AUBH Dean of Students Dr. Amal AlAwadhi. "Our internship program is a cornerstone of this commitment, offering students the opportunity to connect with potential employers and refine their skills for the competitive job market."

Dr. Amal AlAwadhi, highlighted the program's aim to provide a comprehensive practical experience that aligns with AUBH's social responsibility and dedication to empowering the next generation of Bahraini professionals.

"We strive to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, ensuring our students are not only knowledgeable but also capable of thriving in their careers," said Dr. AlAwadhi. "This internship program reflects our mission to prepare students for meaningful, impactful careers that contribute to the growth and development of Bahrain."

Dr. AlAwadhi also expressed her gratitude, stating, “We extend our sincere thanks to the participating companies for their invaluable support and partnership. Their collaboration is crucial in providing our students with the practical experience and opportunities they need to excel in their future careers.”

Students were assigned to different companies locally and regionally based on their majors – Computer Science, Finance, Management, Industrial Engineering, Mechanical

Engineering, and Multimedia through cross-functional engagement, they were able to amplify their practical experience and expertise. They have also developed their knowledge and honed their skills through real-life scenarios and work situations that aimed at helping them shape their future careers while completing their study requirements.

AUBH strives to position Bahrain on the global educational landscape through the quality of our students and graduates in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.