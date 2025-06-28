Eng. Wahid Ateek: Ateco Pharma Egypt Pharmaceutical Products Are Present in 13 Countries... We Aim to reach 15 Markets by 2026

Eng. Wahid Ateek: We Appreciate the State and Political Leadership's Plans to Increase Egyptian Exports to Various Markets

Egypt Has Strong Industrial Capabilities... Five Factors Contributing to the Growth of the Medical Sector's Industry and Exports

Cairo: As part of its efforts to strengthen its presence and increase exports to African and Arab markets, and in line with the political leadership's directives to increase export rates, Ateco Pharma Egypt, a leading pharmaceutical company in the field of medical solutions manufacturing, participated in Africa Health ExCon, which ran from June 25 to 27, 2025, with wide participation from local and international companies specializing in various medical sectors.



Engineer Wahid Ateek, CEO of ATECO Pharma Egypt, confirmed that the company is participating in the exhibition as the first and largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, specifically in intravenous solutions. This is done through its presence as one of the Suez Canal Economic Zone's pharmaceutical companies.



He added that ATECO's presence at this vital exhibition comes within the framework of its expansion plans to open new markets. ATECO currently exports its products to approximately 13 commercial markets, including Arab, African, and American countries.



He said, "We aim to increase this number to more than 15 countries by 2026. This is through an ambitious plan based on the growing demand for our intravenous solutions, as a result of the widespread reputation of the ATECO brand among customers in Egypt and abroad, which reflects the high quality the company has maintained over its years of presence in the market."



Ateek continued, "Our main goal is to increase the company's exports of various types and sizes of medical solutions to... The countries most in need and consuming this strategic pharmaceutical product, which bears the "Made in Egypt" label, are working to provide these markets with a safe, high-quality medical product.



He added that the company is continuing its expansion of the second and third production lines at its Ain Sokhna plant, and that production capacity is expected to more than double by the beginning of 2026 to meet the growing demand for its high-quality, competitively priced products. He praised the role played by the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with its various departments, in overcoming obstacles and providing the necessary facilities for investors in the region.



Ateek added, "Through the Africa Health ExCon exhibition, we seek to introduce our advanced medical solutions products and build strategic partnerships with new suppliers and agents in Africa and the Arab region, supporting our export plans and strengthening Egypt's position as a regional center for the pharmaceutical industry." He said that during the exhibition, he received a large number of visitors and customers from promotional missions and those interested in the medical industry.



He continued, "This strategy is in line with the Egyptian state's plan and the directives of the political leadership, headed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to increase Egyptian exports of various industrial products."



Ateek emphasized that Egypt possesses strong industrial capabilities that qualify it to lead the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industry in the region in general. He also emphasized that "Egyptian intravenous solutions of various types have become among the most sought-after medical products in African markets, enjoying great confidence due to their high quality."



He pointed out that there are approximately five main factors contributing to the growth of this industry and the increase in its exports during the current phase.



Ateek emphasized that among these factors is the significant support provided by the political leadership to the medical sector, by removing obstacles crippling investors, and implementing a clear strategy to maximize Egyptian exports, especially in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.



He continued by saying that Egypt enjoys a stable and secure investment environment, especially in light of the turbulent regional events, making it a destination for foreign investment in the pharmaceutical industry.



He also pointed out that among the other components is Egypt's distinguished industrial infrastructure, relying on the latest technologies and including highly qualified and trained human resources, which makes our products competitive in regional and international markets.



He also pointed out that Egyptian medical products enjoy several key advantages, including high quality that meets international standards, competitive prices that attract target markets, and a good reputation they have acquired over the years.



Ateek did not overlook the importance of Egypt's geographical location as a natural bridge for exporting our medical products to African and Arab markets, especially with the presence of preferential trade agreements with COMESA countries and the League of Arab States that provide customs and tax exemptions," Ateek noted.



Engineer Wahid Ateek concluded his remarks by emphasizing that "the Suez Canal Economic Zone will play a pivotal role in boosting Egyptian exports of medical products, with a focus on promising African markets. This is part of a strategy to enhance Egypt's position as a regional hub for the pharmaceutical industry by attracting more foreign and local investments.