Muscat: In alignment with its strategic vision to invest in the well-being of its human capital and foster meaningful private-sector partnerships, Thawani Pay has signed a strategic agreement with Oman International Development & Investment Company (Ominvest) to launch the "Ominvest Plus" initiative - an exclusive discount and offers platform tailored for Ominvest employees and their families. The agreement was signed by Majid Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Pay, and Abdulaziz Al Balushi, Group CEO of Ominvest, marking a significant step forward in employee-focused benefits under Thawani’s “Sama” corporate offers platform.

The “Ominvest Plus” platform unlocks a curated selection of offers across diverse lifestyle categories, including restaurants, hotels, wellness services, and automotive care. Designed to provide exceptional convenience, the card enables users to redeem unlimited offers through the Thawani app, with the flexibility to complete transactions via the app or through other preferred payment methods. The platform will be available exclusively to Ominvest employees and their families, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience integrated into their everyday lives.

In this context, Majid Al Amri, CEO of Thawani Pay said: “At Thawani, our mission is to lead the fintech sector by delivering smart, simple, and secure payment services today’s launch of the ‘Ominvest Plus’ exemplifies this commitment. By bringing exclusive lifestyle benefits directly to Ominvest employees and their families through our Sama platform, we’re not only enhancing convenience but also redefining how fintech innovations can uplift human capital. This partnership underscores our belief that when technology, purpose, and care come together, we create ecosystems that drive real impact.”

Commenting on the partnership, AbdulAziz Al Balushi, Group CEO of Ominvest said: “At Ominvest, we continuously seek opportunities to create synergies across our diverse group companies and leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance value. ‘Ominvest Plus’ is a prime example of how we integrate innovation into our strategy to benefit our most valuable asset—our people. This collaboration with Thawani not only introduces tangible lifestyle benefits for our employees and their families but also reinforces our commitment to a tech-driven future and fostering a connected ecosystem within the Ominvest group. This collaboration with Thawani Pay aligns perfectly with our vision of building a future-ready enterprise.”

Waleed Al Yarubi, Chief People, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer, added: “This initiative is a testament to Ominvest’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a thriving, people-first culture. This initiative is strategically aligned with our broader goals of sustainability and ESG, demonstrating our commitment to the well-being and growth of our human capital. By empowering our employees with smart, lifestyle-enhancing solutions, we are not only increasing engagement and retention but also building a more resilient and impactful organization from within.”

This initiative underscores Thawani Pay’s forward-looking approach to innovation and its role as a catalyst for transforming workplace experiences across the private sector. By aligning with institutions such as Ominvest, Thawani is helping shape dynamic and progressive work environments that prioritize employee well-being. Through thoughtful, tech-driven collaborations, the company continues to redefine how organizations can uplift their teams by offering smart benefits that are both practical and inspiring.

As Thawani Pay continues to expand its corporate solutions and deepen its engagement with key stakeholders, it remains steadfast in its mission to build value-driven ecosystems where innovation and human impact go hand in hand. The launch of “Ominvest Plus” stands as a testament to this vision by delivering meaningful benefits through collaboration, technology, and purpose.