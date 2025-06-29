SICO Capital, the fund manager of SICO Saudi REIT , announced today that unitholders of SICO Saudi REIT have approved its decision to voluntarily withdraw from managing the fund and voted to appoint Wasatah Capital as its successor, subject to final approval from the Saudi Capital Market Authority.

The resolution was passed during a meeting of the REIT’s unitholders which was held virtually on 26 June 2025 via Tadawulaty.

This decision to transition out of the Fund’s management came after a thorough internal strategic review process at SICO Capital, which also appointed its new CEO last month. Management views the move as a strategic step in the best interest of unitholders and the long-term sustainable growth of the fund.

Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital, said, “This transition represents a new chapter for the REIT and reflects SICO Capital’s ongoing commitment to unitholders. We received significant interest from several fund managers, these requests were handled with full transparency and objectivity, underscoring our commitment to ensuring a smooth and well-governed transition that safeguards unitholder’s interest and supports price stability. We are confident that this step will support the long-term sustainability of the fund's success, in compliance with the Capital Market Law, its implementing regulations, and other relevant laws and regulations.”

