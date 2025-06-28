Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the addition of Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation, to its growing network of scheduled destinations. Starting October 2025, and as part of a strategic collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP), the airline will operate three weekly flights departing from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The new route highlights Saudia’s collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority to promote the Kingdom as a year-round destination. It enhances international connectivity and opens new channels for business, leisure, and religious travel. The move also supports Saudia’s strategy to expand its European network and strengthen its presence in key global markets.

Saudia’s new flight schedule to Moscow will provide convenient timings and smooth onward connections via Saudia’s international network and its SkyTeam alliance partners.

Following the announcement, preparations are underway to ensure a smooth operational launch. These include enabling bookings, setting up guest service counters at airports, and completing all logistical arrangements.

With new aircraft expected to be delivered, Saudia’s fleet will expand beyond its current 147 aircraft, further strengthening the airline’s operational capacity. This growth, supported by a highly skilled team of aviation professionals, is essential to achieving operational excellence and enabling the launch of more direct international routes in line with Saudia’s strategic expansion plans aiming at fulfilling the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.

As Saudia accelerates its global expansion, the launch of direct flights to Moscow stands out as a key milestone in its international growth strategy. With a network reaching over 100 destinations across four continents and more than 550 daily flights, Saudia continues to position itself as a leading global airline, connecting the Kingdom to the world with scale, efficiency, and ambition.

Expanding air connectivity and growing Saudia’s global network remains a key priority in support of Saudi Vision 2030. The new Moscow route aligns with broader national efforts to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, while creating new avenues for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange in line with the National Aviation Strategy.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 147 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

About ACP

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) streamlines market entry and promotes expansion opportunities for local and international air travel partners in the Kingdom. By developing new routes, ACP aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity. ACP also enables the objectives of the Saudi National Tourism Strategy and Saudi National Aviation Strategy by increasing resilient capacity and ensuring high-quality service standards.