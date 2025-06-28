Dubai, UAE: The UAE and China recently launched Qingdao Overseas Integrated Service Centre at the China-Arab Business Forum held in Qingdao recently – that is aimed at increasing the US$400 billion trade between China and the Arab world.

Abdulla Albasha Alnoaimi, UAE Commercial Attaché to China and Zeng Zanrong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Qingdao Municipal Party Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, unveiled the Qingdao Overseas Integrated Service Centre (QOISC) at the China-Arab Business Forum held in Qingdao recently.

Organised by the Qingdao Municipal People’s Government and China India Middle East and North Africa (CHIMENA) Business Council, the China-Arab Business Forum was co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce.

A total of 40 important projects were signed during the China-Arab Business Forum, with a total value of US$5.93 billion, covering industries such as high-end equipment, new energy and new materials, and next-generation information technology.

The launch of the QOISC comes six months after two-way trade between China and Arab countries seen a substantial increase, exceeding US$400 billion in 2024, according to the London-based International Finance magazine. This represents a more than ten-fold increase from $36.7 billion in 2004. More than 15,500 Chinese companies have invested more than US$6 billion in the UAE, according to UAE Ministry of Economy.

This QOISC was established by the SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co. Ltd. and Hisense Group. Leveraging the two companies' long-standing presence and influence in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, the Centre aims to serve as a new bridge for China-Arab economic and trade cooperation and to better support the overseas development of enterprises.

“The launch of the Qingdao Overseas Integrated Service Centre (QOISC) is a significant move that will play a significant role in accelerating the US$400 billion trade between the two growing economic blocks,” Mohammed Saqib, Secretary-General of CHIMENA Business Council says.

“The QOISC combines the strength of the public and private sector to push for greater economic cooperation that will bring not only the businesses, but also the peoples of these regions closer through trade, tourism and cultural cooperation.”

Using the UAE as a hub, the QOISC will accelerate the formation of an export-oriented alliance targeting regional markets, he said. “It will actively engage in activities such as overseas industrial parks, international exhibitions, and procurement resource matching, linking business opportunities, optimising resources, and fostering coordinated development. This will further contribute to deepening trade and investment partnerships and to jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative,” he added.

Trade between China and Arab countries has a long history, dating back over 2,000 years, with China being an important trading destination for the Arab world since the Islamic caliphate later through the Silk Route that connected China with the Arab World. Saudi Arabia is a key trading partner for China, with a bilateral trade volume of $107.53 billion in 2024, while trade between China and the UAE reached $101.838 billion, a 7.2 percent increase year-on-year, demonstrating resilience in trade despite global economic fluctuations.

China's engagement with Arab states is viewed as a strategic move to diversify partnerships and reduce reliance on any single power, particularly the United States. Chinese companies are increasingly involved in various sectors in Arab countries, including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and new energy. Chinese companies are participating in infrastructure projects like ports and industrial zones, contributing to the development of trade hubs in the region.

The China-Arab Business Forum was held at the Qingdao International Conference Centre where senior government and private sector leaders including Mohamed Abou El Enein; Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives and Chairman of Cleopatra Group; Zeng Zanrong; Wang Lei, Director of the Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce; Wang Bo, Member of the Standing Committee and Vice Mayor of Qingdao and Mohammed Saqib, Secretary-General of the China India Middle East and North Africa (CHIMENA) Business Council spoke on strengthening investment, trade and greater economic cooperation.

With a theme – Innovation-Driven, Mutually Beneficial: Promoting China-Arab Economic and Trade Cooperation to New Heights – the China-Arab Business Forum was participated by 465 multinational companies, including 135 Fortune Global 500 companies and 330 industry-leading enterprises from 43 countries. Of these, 417 were foreign multinational corporations. Three focused match-making meetings were also held on the sidelines of the China-Arab Business Forum. More than 300 Chinese companies participated in the match-making sessions with companies from Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

CHIMENA Business Council aims to foster cooperation and understanding between China, India and the MENA regions. It brings together businesses, professionals, artists, associations, academics and cultural enthusiasts to promote economic, social, cultural and academic exchanges. CHIMENA provides a platform for networking, knowledge exchange and partnership building in the business and academic communities, enabling its members to benefit from each other’s expertise and experience.

About CHIMENA Business Council

The CHIMENA Business Council fosters cooperation between China, India, and the MENA regions, promoting exchanges in business, culture, and academia. It connects professionals, businesses, and enthusiasts for networking and partnership opportunities. The CHIMENA Business Council was established in response to the growing economic interdependence between Asia and the MENA region, and the shared interest in deeper cooperation among major emerging economies.

It is a distinguished association that unifies businesses, professionals, artists, associations, academics, and cultural enthusiasts under one roof, sharing a common passion for promoting cooperation and fostering mutual understanding between China, India and MENA regions. The association is committed to creating a platform for dialogue, exchange of ideas, and collaboration, with an aim to enhance economic, cultural, and social ties between these two regions.

