As part of its ongoing commitment to providing integrated banking solutions that enhance customer experience and align with their modern lifestyles, Gulf Bank has announced the launch of its Safe Deposit Box service at its branch located in the Arrivals Hall – Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport. This makes Gulf Bank the only bank offering such a service within the airport.

The new service provides travelers with a secure and convenient solution to store their personal or valuable belongings while abroad. It is particularly suited for individuals seeking reliable, short-term storage options during their time away from the country.

Tailored for flexibility and ease of access, the service allows customers to rent safe deposit boxes on a weekly or monthly basis, depending on the length and purpose of their travel. Available in both small and medium sizes, the boxes are secured with advanced safety features — including a dual-key system that requires both the customer and a bank representative to be present for access, ensuring enhanced privacy and maximum protection.

This initiative reflects Gulf Bank’s vision of delivering a seamless and smart banking experience that meets customer needs even in busy locations such as airports. The Safe Deposit Box service allows travelers to embark on their journeys with peace of mind, without the burden of carrying jewelry, official documents, or other valuable items, all while ensuring their belongings remain secure until their return.

The service is available seven days a week, with the added convenience of advance booking through WhatsApp – reflecting Gulf Bank’s focus on delivering a smooth and advanced digital experience tailored to the expectations of today’s generation of customers.

In addition to the Safe Deposit Box service, Gulf Bank’s airport branch offers a full range of banking services including account openings, loan applications, cash deposits and withdrawals, currency exchange, and instant issuance of debit cards. This makes the branch a comprehensive banking destination for both arriving and departing travelers.

This service reflects Gulf Bank’s strategic emphasis on innovation, customer-first solutions, and a strong presence in vital locations. It further solidifies the Bank’s standing as a leading financial institution in Kuwait, committed to surpassing customer expectations and building long-term loyalty.