London: Professor Humayon Dar, Executive Chairman of Cambridge IFA and Director General of Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, has announced that for another consecutive year, Cambridge IFA and DDCAP GroupTM (DDCAP) have assented to carry on the partnership to support and promote upcoming Islamic finance projects and initiatives.

DDCAP, a provider of intermediating financial technology and Sharia’a compliant trading services for the Islamic financial market, and Cambridge IFA, a financial services intelligence house, have assented to this partnership in view of the upcoming chain of events and projects planned for advocating Islamic finance and congratulating the high achievers and important stakeholders. The resilience and growth demonstrated by Islamic finance in recent years is an ongoing discussion, especially notable is its initiation in some emerging economies. Cambridge IFA in partnership with DDCAP are planning different industry building programmes, projects, events, and publications in acknowledgment of this development. The programmes being planned for the year 2023 are Cambridge Global Islamic Finance Report (GIFR); Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (IFLP), an Islamic finance development initiative; the WOMANi programme, felicitating women in Islamic business and finance for their achievements and successes; the Cambridge Islamic Finance Structuring Master Programme and the bimonthly ISFIRE, the only print magazine in Islamic finance being printed from London.

Noting the growth of the Islamic finance industry in general, Dr. Humayon Dar commented that “the partnership has been particularly useful in initiating business growth through training programmes felicitation and recognition activities and summits and also helpful in provisioning of infrastructural requirements. Mr. Khurram Shehzad, Head of Business Development & Project Implementations at Cambridge IFA observed, “We have a number of projects lined up for this year, including Cambridge-IFLP, WOMANi Awards to be held in the third quarter of 2023, as well as our bi-monthly magazine on Islamic business and finance, ISFIRE, which has been published as per schedule”.

The following statement was issued by DDCAP on the occasion.

“DDCAP Group™ is delighted to announce the extension of its Strategic Partnership Agreement with Cambridge IFA for another year, encompassing a number of leading initiatives, including the publication of Cambridge GIFR, ISFIRE, 5th WOMANi and the 7th Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (Cambridge-IFLP). These programmes have a particular focus on diversity, education and awareness, equality and leadership, and are amongst those initiatives that have been built by Cambridge IFA and its associates to further Islamic financial practice and education worldwide. Themes of work already undertaken within the Strategic Partnership are aligned with DDCAP’s Sustainable & Responsible Actions programme to deliver against the current targets of UN Sustainable Development Goals 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) & 17 (Partnerships).

DDCAP highly values its long-standing relationship with Cambridge IFA and looks forward to progressing the collaborative efforts of both partners to further evolve the positive impact generated previously through this Strategic Partnership.”

Ms. Stella Cox CBE, Managing Director of DDCAP Group™, further noted that “during the last ten years, we have witnessed the extension of Islamic financial services which, encouragingly, has led inexorably to its increasing convergence with business and consumers as it supports the developments of halal economy sectors with its expansion across borders”.

About Cambridge IFA

Cambridge IFA, a financial services intelligence house, specialises in Islamic finance development and advocacy, leadership positioning and brand development equipped with powerful and intelligent tools to evaluate business analytics, macroeconomic indicators and understand the market trends. Cambridge-IFA provides consultancy to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the areas of developmental financial markets and alternative finance and banking products, procedures, practices and policies. Mainly, the institution develops indicators for the alternative banking and finance industry.

About DDCAP Group™

Headquartered in London, DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is a market intermediary and financial technology solutions provider connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly for almost 25 years. Working with conventional and Islamic banks and financial institutions, DDCAP offers award-winning asset facilitation services and technology and systems solutions to Islamic financial sector clients. Outside of our London headquarters, DDCAP’s international footprint includes representative offices in Bahrain, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. DDCAP has a Sharia’a Supervisory Board that includes five, world renowned scholars.

ETHOS AFP™ is a market leading, multiple award-winning real-time trade and post trade services platform which provides continuous coverage and enables DDCAP clients worldwide to purchase from a responsible, diverse asset inventory via a secure, web-based portal for onward sale to their own clients and counterparties. The platform has full STP functionality delivering an array of benefits and efficiencies whilst mitigating trade and operational risks.

ETHOSTerminal™ was launched in 2021 and brings additional integration functionality to DDCAP clients via an open market environment that enables users full discretion in choosing trade counterparts. In addition to gaining access to the Sharia’a compliant automated trade and post trade services platform, ETHOS AFP™ and to the extended functionality of ETHOSTerminal™, DDCAP clients and counterparties also have access to the fully integrated service solutions of DDCAP’s diverse and market leading technology partners which include Refinitiv, Murex and Instimatch Global AG.

DDCAP aspires to connect to the global Islamic financial market responsibly and works to promote awareness of the business and ethical case for responsible finance. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is being reinforced within policy that extends across our corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with its stakeholders and other third parties. Development of ETHOS AFP™ and its functionality is integrated within DDCAP Group’s corporate policy formation, including its SRA programme and the review processes and procedures of our esteemed Sharia’a Supervisory Board.