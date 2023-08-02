Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Expo 2020 Dubai left an unforgettable mark on the world. Now Expo City Dubai is carrying on that legacy, envisioning a sustainable future for all. Featuring Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, Saatchi & Saatchi MEA unveiled a compelling film showcasing this grand vision.

Today, Expo City Dubai stands as a beacon of beauty, entertainment, and culture. It is a place to call home, to raise families, to live and learn. In harmony with its surroundings, the city exemplifies the utmost respect for the environment, implementing sustainable practices to preserve the planet for future generations. More than just a city, Expo City Dubai is a vibrant hub of thriving communities that unlock and grow new opportunities for everyone. A place where dreams are nurtured and ambitions soar higher than ever before.

Jad Hindy, SVP Marketing, Expo City Dubai, said, "At the heart of Expo City Dubai lies a profound commitment to deliver a sustainable future for generations to come”.

“Our film for Expo City Dubai captures the optimism Expo 2020 brought to the world and how that spirit continues to thrive in this new city. We are proud to be a part of this extraordinary project that embraces sustainability and innovation," said Ramzi Sleiman of Saatchi & Saatchi UAE.

Masterfully crafted by Emirati director Ali Faisal Mohamed Mostafa and Boomtown Productions, the film's inspiring visuals and emotive storytelling leave an indelible impression reflecting the commitment of Expo City Dubai to lead the way towards a cleaner, healthier, and brighter future - for everyone.

Watch the video here- A city to call home

For more information about Expo City Dubai and its visionary plans, visit www.expocitydubai.com/en/

Credits:

UAE Minister of International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority: Reem Al Hashimy

Chief Marketing & Sales Officer: Sholto Douglas-Home

Senior Vice President - Marketing: Jad Hindy

Marketing Director: Howaida Rabee

Senior Marketing Manager: Malak ElNahas

Communications Director: Katy Granville

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi UAE

Production House: Boomtown

Director: Ali Faisal Mohamed Mostafa

Executive Producer: Daniel Kilalea

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Angela Bak

Director, Corporate Communications

Publicis Groupe ME&T

angela.bak@publicisgroupe.com