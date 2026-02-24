Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has signed a two-year extension of its partnership with PLDT Global, reaffirming its role as the primary gateway for PLDT’s international long-distance communication traffic for the next two years.

With the extended agreement, stc will continue to provide PLDT Global with advanced technological capabilities, including routing optimization, fraud prevention systems, and robust network security, bringing seamless international voice services to PLDT’s customers.

Ziad Alhasson, Carrier & Wholesale Sales VP at stc group said, “Our renewed partnership with PLDT Global underscores our commitment to connecting people across the world. By integrating our advanced digital capabilities with PLDT’s services, we are setting new standards for seamless, reliable communication, ensuring consistent performance and exceptional service quality for customers.”

Albert V. Villa-Real, PLDT Global CEO, stated, “Our extended collaboration with stc group strengthens our ability to deliver secure and reliable international voice services. This partnership ensures we remain at the forefront of connectivity to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape and support our customers wherever they are in the world.”

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

