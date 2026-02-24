Orange Money, the electronic wallet owned by Orange Jordan, sponsored the Digital Payments Forum hosted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and the Better Than Cash Alliance, in the presence of 10 leading financial and technology service providers. As part of its sponsorship, at the Sweimeh area in the Dead Sea, Orange Money highlighted its key role in promoting digital financial inclusion by integrating financial technology into sustainable development pathways, which is one of the main objectives of the forum and its training sessions that focused on empowering women, farmers, and small-scale producers in the Kingdom.

Orange Jordan emphasized the significance of the forum in line with Jordan’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy and Economic Modernization Vision, showcasing Orange Money’s solutions as an essential tool for achieving sustainable development goals in the Kingdom. Reaffirming its commitment to creating a positive impact on society, the company underscored the importance of financial inclusion, particularly in remote areas and rural and agricultural communities, to facilitate the management of financial resources and support financial autonomy and enterprise development in these areas.

The forum was attended by 100 participants who joined together from the municipalities of Sweimeh, Deir Alla, Tabaqat Fahl, and Sharhabil bin Hassneh, and among them were 65 women entrepreneurs, farmers, and community activists. Moreover, discussions centered on supporting these women, farmers, and small-scale producers in rural and agricultural communities by introducing safe, responsible, and accessible digital payment solutions that contribute to strengthening digital financial literacy and enabling their pivotal role in the Jordanian economy.

