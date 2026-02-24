Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced a landmark partnership with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups. The agreement, formalised at a signing ceremony, will see Emirates Islamic provide innovative Islamic banking financing solutions tailored to meet EDGE Group’s diverse treasury requirements.

This collaboration marks the initial phase of a long-term cooperation between the two entities, designed to address a wide spectrum of local and international financing opportunities. The partnership extends to encompass corporate finance, supply chain finance solutions and digital banking solutions, underlining a comprehensive approach to supporting EDGE Group's ambitious growth trajectory.

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “This partnership highlights Emirates Islamic’s commitment to supporting leading UAE enterprises with Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions. Through our scale, innovation and expanding suite of products, we continue to advance the development of Islamic finance and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across sectors."

Rodrigo Torres, President & Group CFO of EDGE Group, said: “Securing innovative financing solutions is crucial for EDGE as we continue to expand our global footprint and accelerate the development of advanced technologies. Our partnership with

Emirates Islamic represents a significant step in strengthening our capital structure. We look forward to the collaboration that will support our treasury needs, corporate finance initiatives and enhance our supply chain capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to driving future industries from the UAE.”

With over two decades of operations, Emirates Islamic has built a strong reputation for delivering superior banking experiences and relevant product propositions that support businesses across various sectors. The bank remains a key enabler in the UAE's Islamic Banking and Finance Industry, committed to advancing the development of Islamic finance through its scale, innovation and expanding suite of Shari’ah-compliant solutions.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

