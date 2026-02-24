Cargo volumes increased 9% year-on-year, with revenue rising 8% to AED 4.5 billion (U.S. $ 1.2 billion)

Delivered As Promised (DAP) performance reached 88%

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.: Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Airways, delivered strong performance in 2025, increasing revenue by 8% year-on-year while transporting 703,000 leg tonnes, marking a 9% rise in volumes. The results reflect sustained demand across key trade lanes and the continued strength of its specialised product portfolio.

Significant growth was recorded across core verticals. FlyCulture increased by 89%, driven by the transportation of artwork, cultural heritage and museum exhibitions. LiveAnimals grew 121% year-on-year, supported by specialised handling expertise. PharmaLife expanded by 22% as enhanced team capability strengthened temperature-controlled pharmaceutical transport. FlightValet saw a 174% increase following product enhancements for luxury vehicle customers.

Through its strategic partnership with SF Airlines, Etihad Cargo became the largest cargo operator between mainland China and the Middle East, reinforcing critical trade corridors across e-commerce, electronics and pharmaceuticals. The Joint Business Agreement deepened connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key Chinese hubs, creating an integrated network linking Shenzhen and Ezhou and further positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global logistics gateway.

In 2025, Etihad Cargo also introduced SmartTrack, its new AI-powered solution providing proactive shipment visibility. Advanced real-time monitoring capabilities deliver end-to-end tracking powered by IoT and data analytics.

Operational performance remained strong throughout the year. Etihad Cargo achieved a Delivered As Promised (DAP) rate of 88% alongside an On-Time Performance (OTP) of 81%, underscoring its commitment to reliability and service excellence across its global network.

To meet rising demand, the carrier expanded freighter services across key global hubs, including Shenzhen, Ezhou, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Paris, and Frankfurt, alongside new deployments from Phnom Penh and East Midlands. The carrier also strengthened its fleet by securing dedicated Boeing 777 freighter capacity operated by Atlas Air, enhancing connectivity between Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, and Madrid, and bringing Etihad Cargo’s total freighter fleet to six aircraft.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “2025 was a milestone year for Etihad Cargo, driven by the trust of our customers and the dedication of our global team. We achieved strong growth across every major product line, expanded our network to meet rising demand, and delivered one of our most reliable operational performances to date. Becoming the largest cargo operator between the Middle East and mainland China underscores our strategic focus on building future‑ready trade corridors. As we look ahead, we remain committed to elevating service quality, investing in our people and partnerships, and ensuring Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a leading global logistics hub.’

Looking ahead, Etihad Cargo remains focused on scaling its network thoughtfully while enhancing service performance across key trade lanes. It is also prioritising building on existing partnerships, expanding freighter capacity, and investing in customer‑centric developments to meet growing global demand. Building on strong foundations in 2025, the carrier is well-positioned to keep supply chains resilient and goods flowing smoothly across global markets.

