Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, has signed an agreement with Mubasher Capital, one of the region’s leading investment brokerage firms, to adopt EKEY for Business (EKEY-B) Bahrain’s national digital identity authentication and consent-based eKYC platform for the private sector.

Adopting EKEY-B, will enable Mubasher Capital to leverage eKey 2.0’s advanced biometric authentication and secure digital onboarding capabilities to strengthen compliance with evolving regulatory requirements, and deliver a seamless, secure, biometric-based onboarding experience for its clients.

The signing was attended by Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect, and Ihab Rashad, General Manager of Mubasher Capital, underscoring the shared commitment of both organizations to advancing secure, user-centric digital services within Bahrain’s financial ecosystem.

Mubasher Capital plays a significant role in regional and international capital markets, serving a diverse investor base that includes individuals, institutions, and corporates. Through this partnership with Beyon Connect, Mubasher joins a growing number of financial institutions leveraging national digital identity infrastructure to enhance efficiency, trust, and customer experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect, said: “We are pleased to partner with Mubasher Capital as they adopt EKEY for Business. This collaboration reflects the increasing confidence of the financial sector in national digital identity as a foundation for secure, compliant, and frictionless customer engagement. Together, we are contributing to a more trusted and connected digital financial ecosystem in Bahrain.”

Ihab Rashad, General Manager of Mubasher Capital, commented: “Adopting EKEY for Business represents an important step in strengthening our digital capabilities and compliance framework. This partnership with Beyon Connect enables us to offer our clients a more seamless and secure onboarding experience, while aligning with Bahrain’s national digital transformation initiatives.”

EKEY for Business (EKEY-B) is delivered to the private sector by Beyon Connect, serving as the private-sector extension of Bahrain’s national digital identity platform eKey 2.0. EKEY-B enables private companies to perform eKYC and biometric authentication through a secure, consent-based model, enhancing regulatory compliance while reducing fraud risks.

The partnership with Mubasher Capital marks another milestone in expanding the adoption of national digital identity infrastructure across Bahrain’s financial ecosystem, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional leader in secure, inclusive digital innovation.

About Beyon Connect

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, is a leading provider of sovereign digital trust solutions in emerging markets. The company develops and operates national-scale platforms including OneID (digital identity), OneBox (digital registered mail), and OneSign (digital signing). Beyon Connect is the developer of EKEY 2.0 and EKEY for Business, and the exclusive reseller of EKEY-B to the private sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About EKEY 2.0 and EKEY for Business

EKEY 2.0 provides every citizen and resident of Bahrain with a secure digital identity that facilitates password-less access to government and private sector services, giving users full control over their personal data. EKEY for Business (EKEY-B) is a highly secure KYC and biometric customer authentication platform offered as a service through Beyon Connect in collaboration with the iGA to all private sector companies in the Kingdom.