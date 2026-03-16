BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, successfully convened its Annual General Meeting for the year 2026.

The meeting, which was held remotely via video conference with a full legal quorum, was attended by shareholders, members of the Board of Directors, and the executive management team to discuss the scheduled agenda items.

During the session, shareholders ratified the minutes of the previous Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings held on September 24, 2025. The assembly also discussed the Board of Directors’ report regarding the company’s operations for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, which highlighted key achievements and milestones reached during the year. The report further reviewed the evolution of BENEFIT’s digital financial services ecosystem and the company’s future strategic objectives.

The attendees reviewed the external auditors’ report concerning the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. Following an extensive review of the company's financial performance throughout the year, which resulted in a net profit of BHD 1.85 million for the Group, the consolidated financial statements were formally approved and adopted.

The meeting also reviewed transactions conducted with related parties during the same financial year, as disclosed in Note (21) of the audited financial statements. This review was conducted in strict accordance with the requirements of Article (189) of the Commercial Companies Law.

The General Assembly approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation regarding the allocation of net profits for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. This approval includes a cash dividend distribution to shareholders at a rate of 10% and the transfer of retained earnings, subject to the final approval of Central Bank of Bahrain and relevant regulatory authorities. Additionally, the assembly adopted the company’s Corporate Governance report in full compliance with the mandates of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The assembly officially discharged the members of the Board of Directors from liability arising in connection with their duties during the financial year ended December 31, 2025. Additionally, the assembly approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the external auditor for the company and its subsidiaries, including Sinnad Company W.L.L. and Bahrain FinTech Bay W.L.L., for the financial year ending December 31, 2026. The Board of Directors was authorized to set the auditors' fees, pending approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain and relevant regulatory bodies. The meeting concluded by addressing any other matter in accordance with Article (207) of Commercial Companies Law.

Mrs. Muna AlHashemi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, stated: "We take great pride in the financial results achieved by BENEFIT in 2025, and the significant milestones reached during this period. We have successfully established a foundation for the next phase of local and regional expansion while continuing to fortify our infrastructure, broaden our high-impact service offerings, and accelerate the pace of innovation across the financial ecosystem. Notably, BenefitPay maintained its strong growth trajectory, driven by the introduction of several new features such as the digital direct debit service, the addition of business accounts, and Hadeya (E-gift) service, alongside substantial enhancements to the user experience. Furthermore, EFTS continued to demonstrate significant year-on-year growth through Fawri, Fawri+, and Fawateer services. This was complemented by the transition of settlement operations to a full year-round schedule and the increase of the daily Fawri+ transfer limit to BD 3,000."

Mrs. AlHashemi further added: "BENEFIT’s strategic vision for the 2025 to 2027 period is anchored by three primary pillars that will guide our next phase of growth: innovation, data monetization, and international expansion. These core imperatives establish a robust foundation for our long-term roadmap, empowering the company to identify and capitalize on untapped market potential. Throughout the current year 2026, we are poised to debut a suite of high-value services while simultaneously advancing initiatives that strengthen domestic and cross-border payment infrastructures. We remain committed to executing these plans with accelerated momentum to fulfill the high expectations of our shareholders and partners."

Mrs. AlHashemi extended her sincere gratitude to the Central Bank of Bahrain for its support and guidance, and expressed her deep appreciation to all member banks, customers, and shareholders for their continued trust, as well as to the entire BENEFIT team for their dedication, reaffirming the company’s commitment to collaborative efforts that bolster the leadership of the Kingdom’s financial and banking sector.

Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, commented: "Our 2025 performance serves as a powerful validation of a strategy centered on sustainable growth and the development of pioneering solutions that deliver substantive value to both our clients and shareholders. Achieving these strong results in a period of rapid digital transformation reflects the agility of our ecosystem and its ability to maintain market leadership. It also underscores our role in advancing the Kingdom’s transition to a fully integrated digital economy through a successful resilient payments infrastructure that connects individuals and businesses across Bahrain."

Mr. AlJanahi concluded by expressing sincere appreciation to the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Chairman and Board members for their support and ambitious vision, which played a key role in achieving these milestones. He also commended BENEFIT’s employees for their efforts and acknowledged the continued support of the shareholders, underscoring the company’s emphasis on collective effort in maintaining the highest standards of service.

For more information,

Aisha Buhiji

Administrator, PR Corporate Communication

ayshab@benefit.bh www.benefit.bh

The Benefit Company B.S.C (C) P.O Box 2546, Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain