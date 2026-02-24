Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Invest Bank, witnessed on Monday evening the launch of the new corporate identity and the announcement of Invest Bank's financial results at the House of Wisdom.

In his speech at the ceremony, His Highness highlighted three milestones that showcase the bank’s transformation. The first is the return to profitability, achieved via immaculate operational execution, a clear vision, and calculated strategic choices. The bank achieved profitability after seven years of losses, with a net profit of AED 161 million, a net operating income of AED 435 million, an annual growth rate of 105%, and an increase in total assets to AED 14.2 billion.

His Highness revealed that net loans and advances increased by 51% to AED 7.2 billion, and customer deposits rose by 30% to AED 11.3 billion, while the capital adequacy ratio reached 20.2%, indicating that the bank demonstrates a strong financial position and the prudence of its operational management.

The second milestone: Starting Tuesday, February 24, Invest Bank will trade again on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), signaling the bank's readiness for a new, prosperous tomorrow full of growth and sustainability. His Highness stressed that this move shows commitment to transparency and accountability, sending a clear message to investors that the bank is stepping into the future with confidence and a long-term vision.

His Highness, the Bank’s Chairman, revealed the third milestone: the launch of the bank's new identity, reflecting its new mission within the UAE, demonstrating commitment and readiness for the digital world.

His Highness affirmed that Sharjah’s comprehensive development is steadily progressing, after establishing a strong commercial hub and transforming into a vibrant city, based on a clear vision, solid knowledge, and boundless ambition. Over the past two years, Sharjah demonstrated great resilience, accelerated its economic diversification pace, and boosted investor confidence, which reinforced its position among the fastest-growing economic hubs in the region.

His Highness stressed that these achievements weren’t coincidence, but rather the fruit of a careful strategic vision and hard work, demonstrating strong determination and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who laid the foundations for balanced development based on sustainability, knowledge, and the people as the main goal of prosperity.

His Highness addressed Sharjah’s GDP growth, stating that it has risen to AED 145.2 billion (6.5% growth rate), driven mainly by the success of the non-oil industries, which contributed more than AED 142.5 billion, in addition to economic activity exceeding AED 72.5 billion.”

His Highness pointed out that Sharjah achieved a leap in foreign direct investments and attracted many new projects in the first half of 2025, contributing to asset allocation and creating new job opportunities, which strengthened the foundation of national competencies and solidified Sharjah’s position as the fastest-growing emirate in the country in attracting foreign direct investments. His Highness stressed that the development and growth achieved not only quantitative measures, but also qualitative and transformative impacts.

His Highness highlighted the growth of the business services sector, noting improvements in capital investment volume and employment rates. His Highness also pointed out the continuing expansion in the logistics, civil aviation, trade, and tourism sectors, showcasing the dynamism and integration of Sharjah's economy.

His Highness also addressed the critical role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector, describing it as the most prominent engine of growth, for its impactful contribution to the national GDP, noting that the fact that approximately 1.8 million people have picked Sharjah as their home signals an economic and social landscape which fosters sustainable growth based on trust, opportunity, and diversity.

His Highness, Chairman of Invest Bank, affirmed that the strategic journey to success has established an understanding that banking is not just a commercial activity. It serves as an infrastructure that connects communities, empowers businesses, and translates aspirations into real achievement. His Highness described the development experience in Sharjah as one that has undergone transformation while preserving heritage and traditions.

His Highness concluded his speech by highlighting that in an era where technology serves as a crucial foundation for accessing financial services, customers increasingly demand efficiency and haste at every interaction. The bank implements a suitable strategy, leverages technology as an enabler, while maintaining a constant focus on achieving sustainable value for shareholders by cultivating strong relationships with customers at the highest levels of satisfaction, and committed and dedicated teams of professionals.

His Highness announced the launch of the bank’s new identity, representing a clear vision to move forward towards development and innovation. The new logo’s design is inspired by Arabic art, combining harmony and simplicity, reflecting the bank’s commitment to the legacy of Sharjah in resuming growth and prosperity.

The ceremony began with a film showcasing the establishment journey of the bank, highlighting the most prominent stages of its development and pivotal milestones, and the achievements of the bank, up to the present time.

Edris Mohammad Al Rafi, CEO of the Invest Bank, delivered a speech in which he emphasized that keeping up with advancement in the banking sector is the focus of the bank’s strategy, based on a foundation of innovation and reliance on modern technology, as the banking sector is witnessing a rapid transformation that requires institutions to deal flexibly with developments and redefine their roles.

The bank's CEO discussed the role of shareholders, stating that with their support, the bank can develop innovative products and pursue growth. The announcement indicated a commitment to reinforce the bank’s position and contribute to future developments via a vision that seeks to transform obstacles into thriving opportunities.

His Highness visited, pre-ceremony, the accompanying exhibition, which highlights Sharjah’s long commercial history and showcases the pivotal role played by the banking sector in supporting the emirate’s economic growth over the past fifty years.

Invest Bank enjoys strong liquidity levels, with a qualifying liquid assets ratio of 21.1%, exceeding the regulatory requirement of 10%, and a capital adequacy ratio of 20.2%, providing a strong foundation for the bank's financial position and its ability to sustain future growth and expansion. Furthermore, the bank has done a good job with its collection strategies, recovering AED 91 million, compared to AED 120 million in the previous year, showing the bank's careful approach in management and its commitment to delivering sustainable value.

Invest Bank's growth vision focuses on continuing its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers in the UAE through a deeper understanding of risk, enhanced by the use of information technology, and the provision of faster, simpler, and more cost-effective banking services. The bank also leverages flexible and interoperable technology platforms to accelerate the rollout of priority products while maintaining a customer-centric approach and supporting fintech.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Halima Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council; a number of senior officials, members of the Invest Bank’s Board of Directors, and a group of shareholders and investors.