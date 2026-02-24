Lockheed Martin recently flight tested an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced Combat Identification (Combat ID) capability integrated into the F-35’s information fusion system. The successful demonstration, known as Project Overwatch, marks the first time a tactical AI model has been used in flight to generate an independent Combat ID on the pilot’s display.

This builds on work across the company to innovate with intent to meet the warfighter’s real-time needs in an evolving threat environment. In practice, that means accelerating capability at scale with speed. Using innovative methods, Lockheed Martin has deployed real-time, over-the-air software updates to the Aegis multi-mission combat system to deployed U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea to enable rapid counter-measures against advanced drone and missile threats.

The Big Picture :

During the Project Overwatch test flight, which was conducted at Nellis Air Force, Nevada, a Lockheed Martin-built and trained AI/machine learning model resolved ID ambiguities among emitters, improving situational awareness and reducing pilot decision making latency. Engineers then used an automated tool to label new emitters, retrain the AI model to learn the new emitter class within minutes, and reload the updated model for the next flight, all in the same mission planning cycle.

Why It Matters :

Embedding this advanced AI into the F-35’s mission system helps pilots understand threats faster so they can make decisions more quickly, because operators don’t have time to synthesize data in combat. Lockheed Martin will continue to improve upon this capability, expanding the AI model’s training to further enhance reliability and accuracy.

Expert Perspective :

“This is a demonstration of 6th Gen technology brought to a 5th Gen platform,” said Jake Wertz, vice president of F‑35 Combat Systems at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. “Equally important is our ability to re‑program the AI model on the ground and have those updates available for the next sortie—an essential step toward maintaining a tactical edge in a rapidly evolving threat environment. These capabilities embody Lockheed Martin’s 21st century strategy, which advances every product line by integrating next‑generation performance, continual software modernization, and AI‑driven decision making to keep our customers ahead of emerging challenges.”

Additional Context :

Lockheed Martin has decades of investment and innovation in AI to ensure our systems are smarter, more secure and more interconnected. Initiatives like Project Overwatch demonstrate how we’re innovating with intent, building solutions that integrate seamlessly and deliver immediate value. These flight test results will inform future development and potential integration pathways.

About the F-35 :

With 12 nations operating the F-35 across the global fleet, and more than 1,300 aircraft in service, the F-35 is delivering on its promise of unmatched reliability and lethality. Lockheed Martin is positioned to keep the fleet at the cutting edge of technology and support our allies as they expand their capabilities worldwide to ensure the F-35 remains an indispensable contributor to global security for decades to come.

