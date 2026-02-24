Dubai: Marking a new chapter in its growth, The Little Things has launched its first-ever pop-up store at Gate Avenue 4 in DIFC. Located in the heart of the city, the store is strategically positioned to attract professionals, families, visitors, and lifestyle enthusiasts frequenting the area.

Reflecting Dubai’s cosmopolitan lifestyle and DIFC’s creative energy, the booth incorporates artistic design elements to enhance the collectors’ experience. The much-awaited TLT store launch at the Dubai International Financial Centre also marks a strategic step for the brand as it targets Dubai’s growing premium toy and collectible segment.

Hassan Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things, said, “The UAE is home to a diverse collector base, ranging from casual enthusiasts to serious connoisseurs, driving demand across both premium and accessible segments. Consumers in this category show strong interest in affordable collectibles and trending, celebrity-endorsed items, alongside high-end, display-worthy pieces such as premium statues.”

“Our new store launch at DIFC highlights our entry into the premium toy and collectible market, while continuing to provide a diverse range of products that cater to collectors of all ages and budgets. The store will offer an extensive range of collectibles from kids’ toys and blind boxes to die-cast cars, anime figures, and limited/exclusive collectibles,” added Tamimi.

Notably, the selection will also feature high-end statues and premium replicas for serious collectors, including the TLT exclusive Funko releases and numbered, limited-edition pieces from brands like Figurama Collectors and Tsume Art. Additionally, certain Funko and POP MART releases will be made available at the DIFC pop-up ahead of other TLT stores.

While designed as an intimate retail concept, the DIFC pop-up will focus on curated activations that align with the space and community environment. In early March, the brand will collaborate with a brand called MINILIKE to brand the whole store with a Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends concept, creating a must-visit destination for all Sanrio fans and collectors.

Outlining the brand’s regional roadmap, Tamimi says the brand is planning to expand its presence to prime locations across the UAE. Responding to a surge in consumer demand, the company is already set to open a new branch at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi very soon.

“Across the GCC, we are working closely with our partner Spacetoon to explore expansion opportunities in Bahrain and Kuwait. We also have long-term plans to grow in Lebanon, as well as in Europe, the USA, and East Asia,” said Tamimi.

With exclusive launches and curated selections planned throughout the year, The Little Things invites collectors and pop-culture enthusiasts to experience its new DIFC destination.

About The Little Things:

The Little Things is a leading pop-culture retail brand in the UAE and the Middle East, offering a curated selection of collectibles, anime figures, designer toys and premium merchandise. Guided by its mantra, Unlock Worlds You’ve Never Seen, the brand combines exclusivity, variety, and quality to serve both casual fans and serious collectors. With its deep connection to the community, The Little Things goes beyond products to host events and collaborate with local talents.

Website: https://littlethingsme.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ thelittlethingsme/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ thelittlethingsmee

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/ @thelittlethingsme