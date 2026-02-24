Over 1,300 worshippers accommodated across the three newly opened mosques

Faith-based infrastructure remains central to Emaar’s integrated community model

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emaar has inaugurated three new mosques across its master-planned communities during the Holy Month of Ramadan, reinforcing its continued commitment to fostering faith, connection and inclusive neighbourhood living. With these latest openings, the total number of mosques delivered across Emaar developments has now reached 20.

The newly completed mosques include Al-Majid Mosque in Dubai Creek Harbour, Al Ghani Mosque in Emaar South and Masjid Al Hadi in Arabian Ranches III. Thoughtfully integrated within their respective communities, each mosque has been designed to ensure convenient access for residents and to support daily and congregational worship.

Al-Majid Mosque in Dubai Creek Harbour accommodates approximately 780 worshippers, while Al Ghani Mosque in Emaar South serves around 364 worshippers and Masjid Al Hadi in Arabian Ranches III accommodates nearly 200 worshippers. Together, the three mosques serve more than 1,300 worshippers, strengthening the spiritual and social fabric of Emaar’s communities.

The delivery of these mosques reflects Emaar’s holistic approach to master planning, where places of worship form an essential component of community infrastructure alongside schools, parks, retail and civic amenities. Their opening during Ramadan adds meaningful relevance, providing residents with dedicated spaces for Taraweeh prayers and communal gatherings during the Holy Month, while reinforcing the role of mosques as important centres of connection and shared community life.

As Emaar continues to expand its portfolio of developments across Dubai, the provision of essential social infrastructure remains aligned with the company’s long-term vision of building sustainable, people-centric communities. The continued investment in mosques underscores Emaar’s commitment to creating environments that support not only residential and commercial growth, but also cultural identity, spiritual wellbeing and lasting community cohesion.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 618 million sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 125,600 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 41 hotels and resorts with approximately 10,000 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 26 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

