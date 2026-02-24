Group maintains focus on decision-support tools and platform resilience amid elevated market activity

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Capital.com, a global fintech group operating in the regulated online trading sector, today published its 2025 trading platform activity summary, reporting $3.42 trillion in client trading volume for the year. The group reported that the Middle East accounted for approximately 50% of total activity, underscoring the region’s growing importance.

The results reflect accelerated trading activity across key global markets, including strong and sustained engagement from clients in the MENA region, alongside continued investment in structured risk management, platform resilience and decision-support tools. This reinforces the Group’s ambition to continuing establishing its platform as one that is 'Built for Better Decisions'.

Trading volumes are influenced by prevailing market conditions and do not indicate future performance.

Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA, said: “The Middle East - particularly the UAE - continues to play a central role in Capital.com’s global growth story. In 2025, we saw strong and sustained engagement from clients across the region, reflecting increasing sophistication, active participation in global markets, and a growing focus on disciplined, risk aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.”-aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.”

Recently, Capital.com MENA was named Best Broker in the Middle East 2025 by TradingView, the global charting and trading platform, as part of its annual broker awards based on verified user ratings and reviews. The recognition reflects strong client satisfaction across the region and Capital.com’s commitment to deliver a regulated, trading environment which supports better decision-making.

Key Highlights

$3.42 trillion in client trading volume in 2025, up 92.1% year-on-year (2024: $1.78 trillion)

in client trading volume in 2025, up year-on-year (2024: $1.78 trillion) 224.8 million trades executed, up 87.0% from 120.2 million in 2024

trades executed, up from 120.2 million in 2024 Middle East accounted for approximately 50% of total trading volume , reflecting strong regional engagement

, reflecting strong regional engagement Europe was the second-largest region, with volumes rising 73% year-on-year

22.59% of global positions were opened with a stop-loss attached

of global positions were opened with a stop-loss attached Platform coverage expanded to over 5,000 markets (up from 4,500+)

Market Environment and Activity Drivers

Trading activity during the year coincided with monetary policy divergence across major economies, commodity price volatility, and heightened sensitivity to macroeconomic data releases. Participation across the Middle East mirrored these global dynamics, with clients actively engaging during periods of heightened volatility.

Millennials and Gen X accounted for the largest share of trading volumes globally, followed by Zoomers and Boomers.

Gold was the most actively traded instrument worldwide by both volume and trade count, reflecting its established safe haven status during episodes of macroeconomic uncertainty. Behaviorally, gold trading in 2025 was characterized by heightened sensitivity to short-term price moves, with 73.8% of gold trades closed within one hour and 95.9% within 24 hours, consistent with intraday trading patterns typically observed during volatile market conditions.

Elevated market participation required sustained platform stability during peak trading windows. Systems performance and service continuity were maintained across regulated entities, including during periods of heightened cross-asset volatility.

Globally, 22.59% of all positions had a stop-loss attached, compared with 22.01% in 2024. Usage was highest among Zoomers and Millennials, suggesting broader adoption of predefined risk parameters during a year marked by volatility across asset classes.

All clients operate within the same regulated framework, risk disclosure standards and suitability requirements.

Decision-Support Tools and AI Development

Throughout 2025, Capital.com continued to strengthen its structured decision-support environment and platform resilience. Key developments included:

Expanded charting and analytical tools to improve price context and multi-timeframe analysis

Enhanced trade journaling to support structured post-trade review and behavioral awareness

Continued development of risk architecture, including stop-loss enhancements

Infrastructure and monitoring upgrades to maintain execution stability during peak trading periods

The Group’s product roadmap incorporates behavioral analytics and AI-assisted tools designed to support risk definition before execution, enable real-time exposure monitoring, and facilitate structured review of trading patterns. AI is embedded as behavioral infrastructure rather than a predictive signal, supporting more disciplined decision-making in volatile market conditions.

Looking Ahead to 2026

While trading activity increased materially during 2025, Capital.com does not define progress by scale alone.

Strategic priorities for 2026 include:

Increasing stop-loss adoption rates

Expanding AI-driven behavioral safeguards

Enhancing transparency around decision-quality metrics

Continuing measured geographic expansion within regulatory frameworks, including across key MENA markets

Expanding multi-asset capabilities across equities, digital assets and long-term investment products

Capital.com operates under multiple regulatory licenses across several jurisdictions and added authorization from the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya in 2025.

The Group’s long-term focus remains the development of a global platform designed to improve decision quality within a regulated and governed structure.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a global, regulated financial company established in 2016. It operates a technology-led trading platform providing its clients with access to financial markets, designed to support deliberate and informed decision-making.

The company’s operating model is structured around regulatory compliance, governance, and operational discipline. Platform design emphasises clarity, information sequencing, and risk awareness, with features intended to limit unnecessary urgency and support considered market participation.

Capital.com operates across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. The company’s focus is on long-term consistency, resilience, and stability across market conditions, including periods of heightened volatility.

Capital.com maintains operational offices in major financial and business centres, including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Milan, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under license number 20200000176. CC Kenya Securities Limited trading as Capital.com is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya under license number 244.

