King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) in Riyadh has successfully introduced a pioneering high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment for prostate cancer for the first time in the Kingdom. The technique improves therapeutic precision by targeting early-stage tumors confined to the prostate, preserving surrounding healthy tissue.

Performed in a single session without any surgical incisions or scarring, the treatment utilizes an advanced fusion-guided system that combines magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with precise prostate targeting, allowing physicians to accurately locate and treat only the affected tissue. The procedure also incorporates a sophisticated robotic platform that ensures precise probe positioning and the focused, safe delivery of therapeutic ultrasound energy.

This treatment is indicated for patients with low- to intermediate-risk, early-stage prostate cancer. Early results demonstrate stable clinical outcomes, reduced hospitalization time, and fewer complications compared with standard therapies. Looking ahead, artificial intelligence is expected to further refine precision and broaden the potential of this treatment modality.

Building on this progress, KFSH’s Center of Excellence for Surgery offers a fully integrated program for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. The program includes robotic-assisted surgery, radiation therapy, focal and systemic therapies, and comprehensive management of localized, locally advanced, and metastatic disease. Care is delivered through a multidisciplinary model distinguished by high case volumes and strong clinical outcomes.

Together, these milestones reflect KFSH’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge medical technologies and delivering high-quality specialized healthcare focused on treatment precision and improving patients’ quality of life in line with international best practices.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.