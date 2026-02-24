Doha, Qatar – Sidra Medicine and QatarEnergy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set a framework for mutual collaboration across healthcare services, professional development opportunities, and the exchange of expertise.

The MoU reflects both organizations’ commitment to contribute to the ongoing development of Qatar’s healthcare ecosystem and support the needs of patients, healthcare professionals, and the wider community.

Mr. Mohammed Khalid Al Mana, Acting CEO and Member of the Board of Governors at Sidra Medicine, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding with QatarEnergy reflects our commitment to working closely with national partners to support access to high-quality healthcare services, and invest in professional development. Our collaboration and shared expertise will help strengthen and support Qatar’s healthcare systems in the long term.”

Mr. Nabeel Mohammed Al-Buenain, Executive VP, HSE & Business Services at QatarEnergy, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding with Sidra Medicine reflects QatarEnergy’s commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of our workforce through access to high-quality, specialised healthcare services. By collaborating with a leading healthcare institution, we aim to enhance healthcare pathways, invest in professional development, and contribute to the continued advancement of Qatar’s healthcare ecosystem.”

The MoU framework covers commercial healthcare solutions, including insurance pathways and tailored maternity and corporate healthcare packages. It also includes education and training initiatives such as continuing medical education, professional development, and health education programmes. Additional services include the coordination of clinical services such as outpatient support, referral pathways, and access to specialised care for QatarEnergy employees.

For more details about Sidra Medicine, please visit: www.sidra.org.

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare or international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333 or visit our website at http://www.sidra.org.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn

About QatarEnergy

QatarEnergy is an integrated energy company committed to the sustainable development of cleaner energy resources as part of the energy transition in the State of Qatar and beyond.

We are the world leader in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) – a cleaner, more flexible, and reliable source of energy, and an integral partner in the global energy transition. Our activities cover the entire spectrum of the oil and gas value chain and include the exploration, production, processing, refining, marketing, trading, and sales of energy products and commodities.

As “Your Energy Transition Partner”, QatarEnergy is committed to building a better and brighter future by helping meet today’s energy needs, while safeguarding our environment and natural resources for generations to come, bound by the highest standards of sustainable human, socio-economic, and environmental development.