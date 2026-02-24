Qatar Airways Cargo ground handling to be processed through IAG Cargo’s Dublin facility

Dublin: IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), has been appointed as Ground Handling Agent at Dublin International Airport (DUB) to provide cargo handling services for Qatar Airways Cargo.

Through the partnership, IAG Cargo will manage all Qatar Airways Cargo ground handling activities at Dublin, further strengthening collaboration between the two carriers and enhancing operational alignment at the station.

This forms part of the broader Global Cargo Joint Business between IAG Cargo, MASkargo and Qatar Airways announced in 2025, and supports closer operational integration at key gateways. By aligning ground handling under a single operating platform in Dublin, the agreement enhances service quality, network connectivity and consistency for customers, delivering tangible customer benefits through closer collaboration.

The appointment also builds on IAG Cargo’s recent expansion of third-party handling capabilities, including the introduction of MASkargo operations at London Heathrow. Qatar Airways Cargo, part of the Qatar Airways Group, operates 17 weekly belly-hold flights between Dublin and Doha, with all cargo services to be processed through IAG Cargo’s Dublin facility.

David Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer at IAG Cargo, said: “We look forward to working with Qatar Airways Cargo in Dublin. This partnership reflects the trust global carriers place in our operational expertise and demonstrates the strength of our third-party handling capabilities. Dublin has a key strategic position within our network, and our facility offers strong operational connectivity to support Qatar Airways Cargo’s services.”

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, added:

“As the world’s leading air cargo carrier, we continuously seek strong, like‑minded partners who share our commitment to operational excellence, reliability and customer service. This partnership with IAG Cargo at Dublin, and the launch of the alliance with IAG Cargo and MASkargo supports our growing network and ensures seamless, high‑quality handling for our customers in Ireland and beyond. We look forward to building on this collaboration as we continue to strengthen our global cargo proposition.”

About IAG Cargo

IAG Cargo is the single business created following the merger of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo in April 2011. Following the integration of additional airlines into the business, including Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL, IAG Cargo now covers a global network covering six continents.

In 2024 IAG Cargo had a commercial revenue of €1,234 million. Its parent company, International Airlines Group, is one of the world's largest airline groups with 601 aircraft on 31st December 2024.

For further information on IAG Cargo, please visit the IAG Cargo YouTube channel:

http://www.youtube.com/user/IAGCargo or alternatively, visit the IAG Cargo website: https://www.iagcargo.com

Media enquiries

For media enquiries, please contact the IAG Cargo press office: Nadia.bedra@iagcargo.com

About Qatar Airways Cargo

Qatar Airways Cargo is the world’s leading air cargo carrier, connecting businesses globally through a network of over 60 freighter destinations and more than 170 belly-hold destinations. Part of the Qatar Airways Group, the carrier is headquartered in Doha, State of Qatar, with its hub at Hamad International Airport (HIA) — a world-class facility equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The fleet comprises 30 Boeing 777 freighters and over 230 passenger aircraft offering belly-hold capacity, supported by an extensive road feeder service network. Qatar Airways Cargo is also the launch customer for the innovative Boeing 777-8F, featuring advanced technology and delivering a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions, with deliveries expected in 2027.

As a global industry leader, Qatar Airways Cargo upholds the highest standards in transporting a diverse range of cargo. The airline continues to invest in digitalisation, products, facilities, and services designed to exceed customer expectations.

Committed to sustainability and social responsibility, Qatar Airways Cargo drives positive change through its WeQare program, built on four pillars: environment, society, economy, and culture. Leveraging its global network, the carrier supports charitable, environmental, and humanitarian initiatives that transform lives and protect ecosystems worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Qatar Airways Cargo, Marketing and Communications Department

Email: cargomarketing@qatarairways.com.qa

Website: www.qrcargo.com

You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram