Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has recently signed an agreement with LODD Autonomous, a leader in advanced air mobility and autonomous logistics, to explore the integration of next-generation ‘Hili’ hybrid VTOL aircraft into UAE operations.

This collaboration will complement conventional fleets with agile, short-range capacity that enhances operational resilience and service speed while ensuring lower emissions and more sustainable logistics, said a statement.

With a payload capacity of 250 kg and a range of more than 700 km, the ‘Hili’ aircraft offers the ideal balance between capacity and agility, being capable of transporting high-value shipments across a wide range of terrains and conditions.

The new partnership will centre on experimental operations to test the efficiency, safety, and ground logistics compatibility of LODD Autonomous’ flagship drone for point-to-point UAE-wide transfers. The impact on logistics could be significant, as ‘Hili’ removes the need for runways and traditional airport infrastructure, cutting delivery times by hours or even days.

As part of the trial, Etihad Cargo will also explore the operational and commercial potential of integrating ‘Hili’ aircraft into its future fleet.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "As a fellow Abu Dhabi-based company, LODD Services shares Etihad Cargo’s ambition to transform the future of air mobility. We’re continuously looking for new ways to enhance connectivity within the UAE, empowering both the people and businesses behind every shipment. Together with LODD Autonomous, we hope to open up new possibilities for air cargo, creating smarter, faster, and more sustainable ways to move goods across the country."

Based in Abu Dhabi, LODD Autonomous is transforming civilian logistics through automation, autonomous vehicles, and AI-driven software. Simplifying operations, reducing costs, and minimising emissions, its automated solutions serve industries spanning e-commerce, freight forwarding, healthcare, and beyond. LODD Autonomous’ focus on reliable, efficient transport seamlessly aligns with Etihad Cargo’s role as a local connector, ensuring every shipment is handled with purpose and precision.

"We designed the ‘Hili’ Hybrid VTOL UAV to address the gaps in traditional logistics, particularly in the middle-mile sector," added Rashid Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer of LODD Autonomous. "By creating direct air corridors between logistic hubs and warehouses, it enables seamless and rapid transfers. This is especially important for high-value, time-sensitive shipments such as pharmaceuticals and industrial components, where even minor delays can disrupt operations and lead to substantial financial losses."

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Etihad Cargo and the middle-mile logistics sector, unlocking new efficiencies that could transform how goods are transported across the UAE. Through collaborations with the likes of LODD Autonomous, Etihad Cargo remains focused on empowering partners with faster and more reliable means of moving cargo.

