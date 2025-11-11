DHL Express, the world’s leading express and logistics provider, has announced plans to construct a world-class aircraft maintenance hangar at Bahrain International Airport.

With a total investment of $85.1 million, the project marks one of DHL’s largest aviation infrastructure investments in the Middle East and North Africa, the company said.

The new facility will be the first DHL maintenance hangar in the region, designed to support the company’s growing fleet and expand its line maintenance capabilities. Covering a total built-up area of 33,850 sq m, the development will include a 9,800-sq-m hangar and 21,515 sq m of land, equipped to handle a range of line maintenance tasks for DHL’s global fleet of Boeing 777 and 767 aircraft.

Construction is expected to commence in October 2026, with the facility scheduled to go live by August 2028. Once operational, the hangar will consolidate DHL’s MENA Aviation (AVI) team, which encompasses management, maintenance, operations, and administrative support, into one unified location.

The project also reflects DHL’s commitment to environmental sustainability and operational efficiency. The hangar will feature solar panels capable of generating up to 40% of its power consumption, along with advanced data network provisions to support streamlined operations. Compliant with international aviation authority standards, the facility will ensure a fit-for-purpose maintenance environment for the maintenance of DHL’s expanding fleet.

Abdulaziz Busbate, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express MENA, commented: “This investment will significantly strengthen our ability to manage the growing scale and complexity of DHL’s expanding air operations across MENA. By centralising maintenance, logistics, and technical functions within a single advanced facility, we will achieve new operational synergies while reducing maintenance-related emissions in line with our sustainability goals. This development also underscores DHL’s confidence in the region’s continued economic growth and its strategic role a hub for the future of global trade.”

Richard Gale, Vice President of Aviation at DHL Express MENA, added: “Beyond operational advantages, the new hangar will help rationalise DHL’s global maintenance network by offering additional capacity for its international fleet and other DHL airlines. It will enable us to better manage spare parts and optimise inventory planning, while reducing turnaround times and enhancing the reliability of our international fleet.”

Once complete, the modern facility will contribute to DHL’s global strategy of decentralising maintenance operations across key hubs worldwide, ensuring greater efficiency and sustainability across its network. It further underscores Bahrain’s importance as a key gateway equipped with world-class infrastructure and regulatory readiness for aviation and logistics development. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

