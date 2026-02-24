Dubai, UAE – Tooba Charity App has officially signed a partnership agreement with Omniyat Centre for Kids with Determination, marking an important step toward expanding support for children of determination and their families across the UAE.

Through this collaboration, Tooba will begin actively supporting the Centre’s initiatives, helping provide essential services, care programs, and daily assistance that make a tangible difference in the lives of children and their families.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and sustainable social impact. By combining Omniyat Centre’s expertise in rehabilitation and care with Tooba’s digital fundraising capabilities, the two organizations aim to make charitable giving more accessible, transparent, and impactful.

“We are deeply grateful to the Centre and to Dr. Adel Al Marzouqi, General Manager of the Omniyat Centre for People of Determination, for their trust and for welcoming us as partners,” said Ramazan Medzhidov, Founder and CEO of Tooba. “This collaboration allows us to connect our community of donors directly with initiatives that truly change lives.”

In the coming weeks, users will be able to support the Centre’s programs directly through the Tooba app, enabling individuals and businesses to contribute easily to meaningful, verified causes. The new initiative reinforces Tooba’s mission to simplify digital giving while ensuring that support reaches those who need it most.

By leveraging technology for good, Tooba continues to expand its network of trusted partners, strengthening the culture of giving in the UAE and creating measurable social impact.

About Omniyat Centre

Omniyat Center is a licensed institution holding Dubai Health Authority License No. 8292552 and Community Development Authority Permit No. 105. It is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of People of Determination and seeks to achieve comprehensive empowerment for them and their families through integrated rehabilitation services and innovative initiatives that enhance their role in society. The center aims to provide educational and developmental services that bring a qualitative shift in the lives of beneficiaries, at carefully considered prices and exceptional quality, making it a true partner in fulfilling the dreams of children and their families.

About Tooba Charity App

Tooba is a charitable platform and application launched in 2018. Since its opening, the platform has facilitated the transfer of over $21 million to charitable foundations. Today, Tooba is one of the largest independent charity projects, serving as an application for fundraising aimed at targeted and systemic aid. Tooba collaborates with over 100 charitable organizations in Russia, the CIS countries, Turkey, and the USA. The project collaborates with ambassadors Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Lucas Forrest.

Tooba’s license permit number PRHCE-002277458.

