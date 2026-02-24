Abu Dhabi, UAE – Shory (“Shory”), a First.tech company and one of the fastest growing AI insurtech firms in the region, has announced a strategic partnership with Electric Vehicle Services (EVS) and Fidelity United Insurance Company to launch an exclusive insurance solution designed specifically for Chinese electric vehicles.

The collaboration brings together Shory’s fully digital insurance platform, Fidelity United’s bespoke motor insurance coverage, and EVS’ leading certified electric vehicle repair network, addressing a growing gap in the market as Chinese EV brands continue to grow in popularity across the UAE.

This product will address some of the key challenges owners of Chinese vehicles face related to insurance acceptance, premium affordability, and access to qualified EV repair facilities. The collaboration aims to remove these barriers by addressing the realities of EV ownership through specialised coverage and an integrated repair ecosystem.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory UAE, said: “Electric vehicles are reshaping how people drive, maintain, and repair their cars. At Shory, we identified an opportunity to design an insurance solution that reflects the realities of EV ownership, from specialized repairs to a fully digital experience. This partnership with EVS and Fidelity United allows us to put customer needs first, support the growing EV market, and give customers access to EV specialist repairs backed by trusted underwriting.”

Ahmed Nasef, CEO, Fidelity United also added, “The transition to electric mobility is not only changing how vehicles are powered, but also reshaping risk, repair standards, and customer expectations. At Fidelity United, we recognise that behind this shift are individuals and families placing their trust in new technology and they deserve insurance solutions that feel just as reliable and forward-looking. Our role is to evolve alongside this transformation, ensuring that innovation is supported by strong underwriting, dependable repair networks, and coverage designed around the real needs and concerns of EV owners. This partnership with Shory and EVS is a deliberate step toward building that confidence and supporting the future of mobility in the UAE.”

Saeed Aljunaibi, Founder & CEO, EVS commented, “Our partnership with Shory and Fidelity makes EV ownership simpler and more reassuring for customers. With seamless insurance integration, EVS’s expert servicing, and the UAE’s largest inventory of EV parts, we ensure strong parts availability and fast turnaround times. Together, we are delivering a smooth, reliable ownership experience and complete peace of mind for EV drivers.”

The service applies to a defined set of electric vehicle models supported by EVS’ certified repair capabilities, including selected vehicles from manufacturers such as BYD, ROX, Jetour, Avatr, Zeekr, Chery and Volkswagen, ensuring repairs are carried out within an ecosystem equipped to handle the technical and safety requirements of electric vehicles.

The partnership forms part of Shory’s broader strategy to expand into specialised and underserved motor insurance segments, while supporting the adoption of electric vehicles through simplified, transparent and technology-driven insurance solutions.

About Shory

Shory.com is the one stop shop for car, home, health and pet insurance in the UAE. It’s fully digital, offering instant insurance, from the top insurance providers at the best prices in one app.

Shory is a First.tech company and an AI insurtech firm designed to make insurance simple, fast, and fully digital. It is committed to delivering convenience and transparency through digital brokerage services that transform the way individuals and businesses access and manage insurance through technology. Shory benefits from strategic backing and regional scale, enabling it to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions across vehicle, home, pet and health insurance. Shory plays a key role in supporting digital transformation agendas through close collaboration with government and private entities.