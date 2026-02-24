The Industrial Innovation Academy, the enabling arm of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed an agreement with Bara’ah Academy to operate Makers Oman Centre. The agreement aims to promote the centre, provide training services and accredited certifications, support entrepreneurs and startups in developing market-ready products, and organise community initiatives to raise awareness about manufacturing and manufacturing-related programmes.

It is worth noting that Makers Oman Centre is a prototyping centre representing the pre-commercial stage of project ideas. The centre features open workshops and a prototyping design lab for manufacturing, which present an ideal environment for innovation and entrepreneurship. The centre is equipped with a range of machinery and equipment to support prototype production, while entrepreneurs can benefit from access to tools and workspace.

The centre includes several units: metal fabrication unit, 3D printing unit, wood manufacturing unit, and a multipurpose hall. The centre’s operational tracks focus on business incubation and SMEs development, capacity building through technical and specialised training services, and prototyping and innovation.