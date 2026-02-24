​​​​​​Bobcat has announced the introduction of the AutoShift transmission in the B730 M-Series backhoe loader, alongside a number of other updates to this model aimed at markets in the Middle East and Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The B730 M-Series machine with AutoShift transmission comes as a separate model. The functionality of the AutoShift transmission is identical to that in Bobcat’s B730 R-Series model. It is designed to optimise gear shifting during travel operations on the backhoe loader. The system automatically adjusts the transmission gearing based on vehicle speed, load and terrain conditions, improving fuel efficiency, reducing operator fatigue and enhancing overall machine performance.

The key benefits of the AutoShift transmission include ease of use, operator comfort, and higher efficiency. By eliminating manual gear shifting, the system significantly reduces operator fatigue and allows the operator to concentrate on driving and loader functions. It also ensures that the operator remains fully focused on loading, pushing, and other tasks without the distraction of gear selection. In addition, AutoShift guarantees that the machine is always in the optimal gear, resulting in faster cycle times and consistent performance regardless of the operator’s experience.

As part of Bobcat’s ongoing product development – and based on extensive feedback from dealers, customers, and operators – the company has introduced several updates to enhance operator comfort on the B730 M-Series backhoe loader. These improvements include tinted windows, available from March 2026, which provide better thermal comfort and reduce sunlight entering the cab, as well as enhanced fit and finish throughout the operator environment. The door opening angle has been increased to create a larger entry space for easier access and improved overall comfort. Additionally, a unified Bobcat common key system becomes now standard to follow other Bobcat equipment, adding greater convenience and fleet compatibility.

About Bobcat

Since 1958, Bobcat has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has built a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation for delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges.

Bobcat now offers extensive line ups of compact machinery (including loaders, excavators, telehandlers, portable power, compact tractors and mowers) and material handling equipment (including forklifts and warehouse solutions), plus a broad range of attachments, parts and services. All of these products are backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat.

About Doosan Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat is a company within the Doosan Group. Doosan Group is a top-tier global enterprise that has proudly served customers and communities for more than a century. Doosan Bobcat is based in Bundang, South Korea.To learn more about Bobcat’s products, attachments and services, visit www.bobcat.com.

