Dubai, UAE – ROSA eSolutions, a Toronto-based digital marketing firm with regional operations in the UAE, has announced a major expansion of its AI-driven solutions portfolio, responding to accelerating demand for intelligent, performance-led digital strategies across the region.

The expansion reflects a shift in how organizations approach digital visibility, audience engagement and brand credibility, as artificial intelligence increasingly reshapes search behaviour, content discovery, and decision-making across digital platforms. ROSA’s enhanced suite of solutions is designed to help organizations adapt to AI-led ecosystems, where traditional marketing methods are no longer sufficient to deliver sustained results.

ROSA eSolutions’ expanded AI capabilities span advanced SEO intelligence, audience modelling, predictive analytics, content performance optimization, and real-time insights, enabling clients to move from static digital campaigns to continuously learning, adaptive digital ecosystems.

The move builds on the company’s strong performance in the UAE market. In 2025, ROSA eSolutions was ranked among Dubai’s Top 10 Digital Marketing Agencies by SEMrush, recognizing its data-driven approach to organic growth and measurable digital outcomes. The expanded AI offering represents the next phase of the firm’s evolution, as clients increasingly seek partners who can translate AI innovation into practical, business-relevant impact.

As organizations across government, corporate, and high-growth sectors grapple with evolving algorithms, fragmented data, and rising competition for attention, ROSA identified a clear need for AI-enabled frameworks that connect strategy, execution, and performance measurement.

“AI is no longer an emerging trend, it is the operating environment,” said Robert Shakir, Senior Marketing Consultant at ROSA eSolutions. “Many organizations are still applying traditional digital tactics to systems that now reward intelligence, relevance, and credibility at scale. Our expanded AI suite is designed to help clients compete in this new reality, using data and automation to drive smarter decisions, stronger visibility and long-term value.”

ROSA’s AI-led solutions are already supporting clients across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, particularly in sectors where digital credibility, search authority, and audience trust are critical to growth. The firm is also developing additional AI-powered capabilities to be introduced in early 2026, aligned with rising demand for insight-driven, performance-accountable digital strategies.

The expansion aligns with the UAE’s broader national priorities around digital transformation, innovation, and global competitiveness, positioning ROSA eSolutions as a partner for organizations seeking to future-proof their digital presence in an increasingly AI-defined landscape.

About ROSA eSolutions

ROSA eSolutions is a Toronto-based digital marketing firm specializing in AI-driven SEO, organic growth strategies, and data-led digital performance solutions. With a regional presence in the UAE, the company supports organizations across the Middle East in building scalable, intelligent, and results-focused digital ecosystems.

For more information, visit: https://erosa.ae/