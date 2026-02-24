Investments in parts, operations, and customer experience support continued momentum in 2026

Riyadh – Ford Middle East and North Africa closed 2025 with its best sales performance in a decade, delivering 10% year-on-year (YoY) growth and achieving double-digit growth for three consecutive years. The results reflect demand across key markets, supported by Ford’s focus on the vehicles customers want and the ownership experience they expect.

“2025 was a strong year for Ford Middle East and North Africa, driven by our product momentum and the commitment of our distributor partners,” said Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East and North Africa. “We grew our business across key markets and stayed focused on what matters most: earning customer trust and supporting owners at every step. In 2026, we’ll build on that momentum with new vehicles and a stronger presence in motorsports.”

Ford Middle East and North Africa delivered growth across its largest markets, including Saudi Arabia (+11.7% YoY), and the UAE (+11.1% YoY), with Kuwait up 8% YoY.

Territory led sales in 2025 followed by Taurus, and Everest rounding out Ford’s three best-performing nameplates across the region.

In 2025, Ford Middle East and North Africa introduced its connected services offering with the launch of the all-new Ford app and all-new Lincoln app in the UAE, giving owners more ways to stay connected to their vehicles and manage key ownership features in one place. Earlier this year, the all-new Ford app made its debut in Saudi Arabia, bringing the same seamless ownership experience to customers across the Kingdom.

Ford's focus on customer experience also advanced, with distributor partners Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co. Ltd., Al Tayer Motors, and Alghanim receiving Ford Guest Experience (FGE) certification, joining Almana Motors Company and Almoayyed Motors to achieve this coveted recognition. The FGE program supports distributors in delivering a more consistent experience across sales and service. Ford also strengthened its product lineup across passenger and commercial segments. Launches included the all-new Ford Expedition, the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the all-new Lincoln Navigator, along with the new Ford Territory. In 2025, Ford also revealed the new Ford Transit, Everest V6 and introduced its new global 'Ready Set Ford' brand identity signalling a new chapter for Ford, one filled with energy and excitement designed to help customers reach their full potential and feel ready for anything.

2026 has already seen the launch of the new Taurus. Later this year, the Ford Everest V6, a Middle East-exclusive variant with a 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine, will bring a new level of power and capability to the nameplate designed to meet the region's demanding conditions. Furthermore, Ford will introduce the new Transit, a new Ranger trim, the Territory Platinum, and a refreshed Lincoln lineup with the new Nautilus, the new Corsair, and the Navigator Presidential Special Edition. Together, these additions expand and enhance Ford Middle East and North Africa’s portfolio, with vehicles sourced from the United States, China, Thailand, and South Africa.

Operational and infrastructure investments supported Ford’s growth across the region and helped strengthen customer satisfaction across sales and service. Ford opened a new Parts Distribution Center in the UAE, helping improve parts availability and service efficiency. The company also reintegrated North Africa into its operations, positioning Saudi Arabia as a strategic hub for the Levant, and North Africa. Underscoring this commitment, Ford expanded its Riyadh office and appointed senior leaders to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom.

This year, Ford will also return to Formula 1 as a Strategic Partner to Oracle Red Bull Racing, expanding the brand's presence in motorsports and building stronger connections with performance-minded customers across the region, with four races scheduled to take place in the Middle East. Last month, Ford Racing closed out the 2026 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia with a double podium finish and six stage wins, reinforcing the strength, depth, and momentum of the Ford Raptor T1+ program at the world's toughest off-road race. Ford will also be participating in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), with two races taking place in the region- Qatar and Bahrain.