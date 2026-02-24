Dubai, UAE: AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AB”), a leading global investment firm with $867 billion in assets under management, announces the launch of two UAE onshore feeder funds in partnership with Allfunds, reinforcing its commitment to serving investors in the region. The new funds provide diversified access to AB’s American Income and Low Volatility Equity strategies through a UAE‑domiciled structure designed to meet local regulatory requirements and offer investors a locally tailored gateway to AB’s global expertise.

The launch reflects AB’s strong, long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider region. By expanding its on-the-ground presence, AB aims to stay close to investors in the region and deliver solutions that directly respond to their needs and preferences.

The AB American Income strategy, which has a track record of over 30 years, and more than $24 billion in assets, invests across global fixed income markets, including government and corporate bonds, using a research-driven approach.

The AB Low Volatility Equity strategy, launched in 2012, manages $7.8 billion in assets, and provides global equity exposure with an emphasis on companies with low volatility equity characteristics, using a bottom-up approach to identify stable businesses.

This initiative deepens AB’s partnership with Allfunds, leveraging the platform’s extensive distribution capabilities and advanced digital infrastructure. Through Allfunds’ well‑established network, AB aims to reach a wider base of regional investors and institutions, ensuring the new products are easily accessible and supported by a smooth operational and onboarding experience.

“We are excited to bring these feeder funds to the UAE market in partnership with Allfunds,” said Honor Solomon, CEO of EMEA at AllianceBernstein. “This launch underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in the region and providing investors with high‑quality, globally diversified investment options.”

Yunus Selant, Senior Executive Officer at Allfunds, added: “Our collaboration with AllianceBernstein reflects our shared vision of making global investment strategies more accessible to regional investors. By combining AB’s investment expertise with the Allfunds’ platform capabilities, we are creating a seamless experience for clients in the UAE.”

About AllianceBernstein (AB)

AllianceBernstein L.P. is a global investment management firm with offices in multiple jurisdictions worldwide. As of 31 December 2025, AllianceBernstein had approximately US$867 billion in assets under management on behalf of a broad range of clients.

AllianceBernstein Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered office is at 60 London Wall, London, EC2M 5TQ.

Note to Readers in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, Qatar and Oman: AllianceBernstein Limited has established a subsidiary in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with number F007736, which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The registered office is Unit GD-GB-00-15-BC-29-0, Level 15, Gate District Gate Building, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Promotions of financial information made by AllianceBernstein (DIFC) Limited are carried out on behalf of its group entities. This document is intended for Professional Clients or Market Counterparties only as defined by the DFSA and no other person should act upon it. The information contained herein does not constitute, and is not intended to constitute, a public offer of securities in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, or Oman, and accordingly should not be construed as such. The strategies have not been approved by or licensed or registered with the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority, the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority, the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, the Oman Regulatory Authority, or any other relevant licensing authorities or governmental agencies in these jurisdictions (the "Authorities"). The Authorities assume no responsibility for the contents of this document. No offer will be made in the following jurisdictions: Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain or Qatar. This document is intended to be read by the named addressee only and must not be passed to, issued to, or shown to the public generally (other than employees, agents, or consultants in connection with the addressee's consideration thereof).

Strategy AUM figures as of 31/12/2025

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

About Allfunds

Allfunds is a leading global distribution and dealing platform for the wealth management industry. For more than 25 years, the company has played a defining role in democratising access to investment funds worldwide, connecting distributors and fund partners through a scalable, technology-enabled platform. Today, Allfunds operates across 66 countries, linking more than 1,400 fund partners and over 900 distributors across mutual funds, ETFs and alternative assets. With €1.7 trillion in assets under administration, 17 offices across four continents, and a team of more than 1,000 professionals, Allfunds combines global scale with strong local execution, driven by a clear objective: to be the global partner of choice for the wealth management industry.

