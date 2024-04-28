Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, proudly announces the expansion of its contactless payment offerings for its customers with the integration of Samsung Wallet. This strategic partnership empowers stc Bahrain customers with seamless mobile payment services, enabling secure transactions at online, on-site, and in-store outlets globally. With Samsung Wallet, stc Bahrain customers can conveniently make purchases without the need for physical cards, enhancing both convenience and security in their financial transactions.

This strategic addition reinforces stc Bahrain's commitment to ushering in the next generation of technology by prioritizing seamless and elevated digital transactions for its customers through a quick, easy, and secure payment system that allows them to complete transactions with just one swipe.

Speaking on the partnership, Jamal Abdulla Al Sayed, Senior Manager - Public Relations & CSR, stc Bahrain, said, We are thrilled to announce the launch of Samsung Wallet for our customers on stc pay wallet. At stc Bahrain, we are committed to embracing digital technology across all our products and services, which enables us to redefine our customers' experience. With Samsung Wallet, we aim to empower our customers with solutions that elevate their digital interactions and set new standards for convenience and security. We strive to provide customers with secure and convenient tools for their financial transactions in the digital world.”

The integration of Samsung Wallet into stc Bahrain's digital ecosystem provides customers with a host of features, including the ability to store multiple payment cards, loyalty cards, and membership cards in one secure location. Customers can now enjoy a streamlined payment experience, making transactions with a single tap on their Samsung devices. The Samsung Wallet utilizes advanced security measures, such as tokenization and biometric authentication, to safeguard customers' sensitive financial information.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, added, “Our partnership with stc Bahrain is a critical step for the brand as we continue expanding our outreach to consumers in the region so they may avail of next-generation payment solutions. We are currently working to amplify the user experience by adding even more features to Samsung Wallet so that our customers can benefit from seamless journeys, both in and out of the digital sphere. We look forward to this next step with stc Bahrain."

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, stc Bahrain remains committed to enhancing the lives of its customers through innovation and forward-thinking solutions.

To activate Samsung Wallet, customers with compatible Samsung devices can download the Samsung Wallet App from the Galaxy Store, log in to their Samsung account directly from the Samsung Wallet App to set their PIN and fingerprint, then tap on 'add 'card' and scan or manually enter their card number.

Download the Samsung Wallet App today and experience the future of contactless payments with stc Bahrain.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh and follow us on:

www.twitter.com/stc_bhr

www.instagram.com/stc_bhr

www.youtube.com/stcbhr

www.facebook.com/stc.bhr

www.linkedin.com/company/stcbahrain

For more information, please contact:

Pooja Rekhi-Sharma at pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

For more information, please visit www.samsung.com

For more information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ae/.

Instagram: @samsunggulf

Twitter: @samsunggulf

Facebook: @samsunggulf

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/samsunggulf