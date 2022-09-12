The partnership will enhance cultural activities held by the center to preserve Bahrain’s heritage and to position the Kingdom as a hub for cultural tourism.

Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm, stc Jusoor, has partnered with Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center For Culture & Research for the duration of five years. The partnership aims to preserve Bahrain’s heritage and enhance the Kingdom’s cultural activities in an effort to position Bahrain as a cultural tourist hub.

As part of the partnership, stc Bahrain will support with the preservation of historic sites in the Kingdom and boost cultural sites for tourism. The strategic initiative falls in line with stc Bahrain’s approach to boost the cultural, heritage and art scene in the Kingdom.

stc Bahrain CEO Nezar Banabeela commented on the partnership, “Our partnership with the Shaikh Ebrahim Center signifies our commitment to preserving Bahrain’s rich history and culture and to position the Kingdom as a cultural gem in the region. We are proud to be working with the center to ensure heritage sites are preserved and to boost the role of cultural tourism in social and economic development within the Kingdom.”

Her Excellency Sheikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al Khalifa added, “Thanks to stc Bahrain and its management for their confidence in the work of the center, which, in cooperation with the private sector, carries out a cultural activity that reflects the rich architectural and cultural history of the Kingdom of Bahrain. I hope that this cooperation contributes to more constructive work for the advancement of the private cultural activities.”

The Center currently has over 28 projects covering many cultural and artistic activities and workshops.

The Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research has hosted over 500 speakers, philosophers, poets and thinkers, in the center’s weekly lecture program. As the demand for the preservation of Bahraini heritage grew, the center expanded since its launch in 2002. To date, the Center for Culture and Research has restored around 28 traditional Bahraini houses in Muharraq and Manama, many belonging to leading Bahraini personalities or families.

The initiative comes as part of stc Bahrain’s vision to work directly with the government and key stakeholders to elevate the Kingdom’s cultural sector to encourage cultural, regional, and international tourism to visit its cultural sights and attractions.

