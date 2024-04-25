Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP) hosted a Business Breakfast meet to enlighten the business community and entrepreneurs on "Balancing Decarbonization with Profitability: The Role of AI."



The event highlighted how, as the world moves towards a more sustainable future, the challenge of aligning environmental initiatives with business profitability has become critical, and how AI could be used to align environmental goals with financial success, offering innovative pathways to sustainable profitability.

The breakfast meet was attended by business leaders, those interested in the field of technology and sustainability, and specialists from the public and private sectors.



Giridhary Kutty, Regional Director of ETAP Automation and a technology and sustainability expert, led the discussions on this vital topic, giving attendees and participants an opportunity to exchange information within various business networks and explore latest developments and trends in the world of green technology.

This event reflects the ongoing efforts of SRTI Park to promote innovation and technological development, and provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas on current issues in the field of environmental technology.

Discussions focused on the role of AI in achieving net zero emissions and how sustainability technologies contribute to reducing emissions through lower costs and lower energy consumption. They also discussed technologies for producing clean energy, capturing and storing carbon, using new means of heating and cooling, recycling, increasing production efficiency, and hydrogen as a means to achieve sustainability.

The session discussed how to employ AI techniques to analyze data and increase the lifespan of equipment through predictive maintenance. The participants shed light on how companies in the UAE have evolved in their approach to green technologies to reduce their carbon footprint over the past decade, particularly in line with UAE Vision 2050.

Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said, “SRTI Park gives top priority to sustainability. We invite businessmen and investors to take advantage of the unique environment-friendly approach. We believe that while business growth is important, it needs to be aligned to good environmental practices. We are fully supportive of the nation’s roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, through technologies like clean energy, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and using new means of heating, recycling, and increasing efficiency. Business meets like this go a long way in inculcating values in the business community.”

A video presentation demonstrated the SRTI Park’s approach to the journey of sustainability and the success attained in supporting applied scientific and technological research to carry out investment activities, along best international standards.

The Business Break series is one of initiatives to strengthen the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as a destination for investment and business and to enhance economic and investment partnerships between SRTI Park and the business community.