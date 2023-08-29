The project will supply clean drinking water to over 2.7 million residents in the South Chennai area.

The JV of VA TECH WABAG (WABAG)- a global leader in innovative water management solutions and Metito – a leading provider of intelligent water solutions signed the contract to develop a 400,000m³/day Perur Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Plant by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). The project aims to enhance water security and ensure a steadfast supply of clean potable water to over 2.7 million people residing in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu’s South Chennai area.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin, laid the foundation stone for the plant at a ceremony in the state-capital Chennai marking an important milestone for the entire region.

The scope of the JV –covers the entire spectrum of project development - from design and engineering to procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning over a period of 42 months, which will followed by a 20 years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the plant. The desalination process includes Lamella Clarifiers, Dissolved Air Flotation System, Gravity Dual Media Filters, Reverse Osmosis, and Re-mineralization. The joint venture will be led by WABAG, headquartered in India.

Commenting on the contract award, Fady Juez, Metito's Managing Director, said, “, “It’s an honor to develop this landmark desalination project alongside our partner in India. The world is facing significant water scarcity issues, and the need for climate-resilient, sustainable water infrastructure is critical. India is a region of high stress due to various factors and securing million liters of desalinated water daily is inherently aligned with our founding principles of Impact, Sustainability, and Innovation. The Indian Government has been promoting various adaptation and preservation strategies to manage water resources more effectively and this project will be a benchmark project for, Chennai, India, and the entire Southeast Asia water scene. We look forward to applying our high-value engineering and integrating the latest technologies to ensure optimum performance and world-class quality output. “

Commenting on this monumental achievement, Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, VA Tech WABAG, Said, “We are glad to be part of the Govt. of Tamil Nadu’s sustainable initiatives for ensuring water security for Chennai City through using innovative water solutions. With the completion of the project, Chennai will emerge as the Desalination Capital of India, with producing over 750 million liters of desalinated water every day out of which WABAG’s contribution will rise to an impressive 70%. The 400 MLD SWRO Desalination Plant will stand as a testament to ingenuity, innovation, and a shared vision for a more sustainable and resilient future for the city and the state. The undertaking of this project underscores WABAG's dominant position in the global desalination market.”

About Metito

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Through its founding principles, Metito established itself as a global leader and provider of intelligent water management solutions with 4 key business segments: Design & Build, Utilities, Operation & Maintenance, Chemical Solutions.

Metito is a pan-emerging market player operating across the entire water treatment value chain specializing in desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and industrial solutions. Metito is also a leading developer, investor, and operator of sustainable water assets, having amassed a strong portfolio of concessions across its key geographies.

Backed by 65 years of history, 4500 employees, experience in over 50 countries and over 20 offices globally, Metito is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry with an impressive project portfolio of over 5,000 projects to date.

Metito is a key enabler of the circular economy with a strong commitment to working with governments, industries, and communities to secure and manage their water needs. Given its high-value engineering capabilities, the company provides customized and sustainable infrastructure solutions and prides itself on having delivered tens of millions of cubic meters of treated water to its Municipal and Industrial clients.

Metito is a pioneer in the water industry. The company was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and has been innovating ever since and paving the way for the first Public-Private Partnership agreements to deliver water and wastewater solutions to several countries including, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Rwanda, Serbia, and Qatar.

Metito is a privately held company with key shareholders that include Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.