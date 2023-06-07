Abu Dhabi: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding with INSEAD the Business School for the World, to bring immersive learning using VR and to further contribute to student development.

This collaboration aims to improve the teaching and learning experience for students at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, as well as contribute to the overall advancement of education. The use of INSEAD XR’s VR immersive learning experiences serves as a powerful tool for learning, as it helps students form stronger connections between topics and their corresponding environments. Furthermore, utilizing virtual reality to immerse students in lessons or scenarios enhances their retention of information. By incorporating this cutting-edge technology into the student learning experience, the university seeks to empower faculty members to deliver more impactful and engaging teaching methods.

This partnership between Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and INSEAD not only aligns with Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global education hub, but also supports the development of UAE nationals' talents and contributes to the region's initiatives for economic diversification. The MOU signature took place at the INSEAD Middle East Campus in Abu Dhabi, by Dr Laurence Renault, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (on behalf of Prof Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi) and Prof. Peter Zemsky, Deputy Dean, Dean of Innovation at INSEAD.

Dr Laurence Renault, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi commented “As an institution dedicated to providing a world-class education, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi recognises the importance of leveraging innovative technologies to enhance student engagement and enrich the learning experience. Through this partnership with INSEAD on this ground-breaking initiative, the university aims to integrate cutting-edge VR technology into its curriculum, creating an immersive and interactive educational environment for students that enhances the student experience and educational journey”.

Prof. Peter Zemsky, Deputy Dean, Dean of Innovation at INSEAD, commented: “INSEAD is a proud member of the Alliance Sorbonne Université. Together with other nine members, we promote equal access to knowledge and develop shared programmes in teaching and research. The INSEAD-Sorbonne Université Behavioural Lab, since its inauguration in Paris in 2002, has been offering world-class facilities and support to conduct behavioural research”.

He added: “I’m delighted that our partnership with Sorbonne continues to grow. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is one of the pioneers adopting immersive learning using VR into their management education programmes. We look forward to working with them and to delivering a truly transformative education experience to both institutions’ faculty and students”.

The partnership between Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and INSEAD marks a significant milestone in the advancement of education within the UAE. Through their embrace of virtual reality (VR) technology and immersive learning experiences, both institutions are leading the way in pioneering a transformative approach that promises to redefine the landscape of education in the years to come.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 166 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master’s degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year. INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World. More information about INSEAD can be found at www.insead.edu.

About the INSEAD VR Immersive Learning Initiative

The INSEAD VR Immersive Learning Initiative is a global center of excellence at the INSEAD Middle East Campus. The mission is to enhance the effectiveness of business education by replacing written business case studies with immersive learning experiences using VR technology. The initiative has created the world’s larges VR library for business education with 20 VR The initiative has created the world’s larges VR library for business education with 20 VR immersive learning experiences. More information can be found at www.insead.edu/vr