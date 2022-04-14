Abu Dhabi: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi announces the opening of admissions for the Executive Diploma in Sports Management for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Executive Diploma in Sports Management is offered by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi in association with the International Centre for Sport Studies (supported by FIFA) and in collaboration with UAE Football Association.

March 2022 marked the end of the semester for the 7th cohort of the Executive Diploma in Sports Management. At the end of the semester 15 students in the current cohort already started working on their thesis papers to present them in the FIFA/CIES University Network Award, which is an annual competition that includes 19 participating universities.

The seventh cohort of the programme included a number of professionals and specialists from various organisations including the Sports Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA), Yas Marina Circuit, and as well as a group of students from the Ministry of Sports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Diploma in Sports Management was designed to provide specialists and experts with the opportunity to enhance their careers and build a professional network through organising visits to various institutions and entities, such as Yas Marina Circuit, Expo 2020 Dubai, and football matches with the UAE Pro-league.

The programme also provides students with the opportunity to participate in several initiatives during their studies to develop their knowledge and sharpen their skills.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the UAEFA, stressed on the significance of sports literacy in the development process. He highlighted the importance of preparing qualified calibers who can contribute to the administrative and professional success. We value Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s efforts in supporting the sports industry through offering students the opportunity to conduct scientific research and studies in the sports field.”

He added “Studying management is essential in the era of technological development as it serves the UAE Football Association’s goals and strategy, and therefore, we can lay the foundation for success and achieve our set goals in the sports industry, Football in particular, by preparing qualified calibers who are equipped with experience and knowledge in management”

Alexandre Blaise, Head of Sports Department and Director of the Programme at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi said:

The seventh cohort of the Executive Diploma in Sports Management programme consists of highly qualified professionals who are coming from various professional and cultural backgrounds. I’m very proud of their efforts and dedication, and I believe that they will graduate with knowledge and expertise that enables them to become future leaders in the global sports industry. The Executive Diploma in Sports Management is a comprehensive programme that gives an overview of the different types of sports and its curriculum is not limited to football only as it aims to enrich students with knowledge and help them achieve career success. We are excited to meet students who wish to enrol in the the Executive Diploma in Sports Management in June 2022.

If you have a bachelor degree and wish to work in the sport industry or have volunteered in sports events, then this is your chance to apply and become a part of the next generation of sports leaders in UAE, GCC and around the world.”

As of September 2022, the programme will be named: “FIFA-CIES International Programme in Sports management” and admission is now open for the programme.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date

Visit Sorbonne Abu Dhabi’s website: http://www.sorbonne.ae