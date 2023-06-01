Dubai, UAE: Soneva, the creators of luxurious and sustainable resorts located in the Maldives and Thailand has appointed MAIA as its new PR agency in the Middle East.

Starting from 1st June, MAIA - a boutique brand communications agency specialising in luxury hospitality and travel – will represent the group across the GCC with Public Relations and Brand Communications support.

Commenting on the win, Managing Director of MAIA, Shadi Moazami said: ‘It is with the greatest pleasure that we start to represent Soneva Group in the Middle East. A business founded and run on values is only as strong is its equally value-driven and purpose filled clients, for which Soneva Group, its founders and colleagues are so well known for.

It’s also an incredibly exciting time for the luxury travel industry in the GCC, and so we are looking forward to supporting the team with a series of creative stories and compelling campaigns that will not only continue to raise awareness of Soneva in the GCC but will also support conversion with the luxury traveller – a key driver in all our client communications strategies.”

Set on remote islands, Soneva’s sanctuary resorts are designed to inspire a lifetime of rare and enlightening experiences. It was their love for the environment that led Sonu and Eva Shivdasani to create a collection of ultra-luxury resorts, Soneva Fushi, Soneva Kiri, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua – all inspired by the joys of natural beauty and sustainable living. The original barefoot hideaway, the resorts play host to a variety of opulent retreats, gastronomic destinations and bespoke experiences that weave unforgettable stories.

Soneva Fushi

Nestled among the pristine waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere reserve on Maldives’ Kunfunadhoo island, Soneva Fushi’s down to earth spirit is reflected in its nature-inspired architecture. Lush tropical vegetation surrounds the 72 island villas, each featuring direct beach access and spacious indoor and outdoor living areas beautifully designed using sustainable materials, capturing the essence of a luxurious castaway fantasy.

Guests can anticipate eleven iconic culinary destinations within the resort, with an ever-changing line up of Michelin-starred guest chefs, bespoke wine collections and worldwide cuisines. Imaginative outdoor adventures and wellness experiences await that will last a lifetime.

Soneva Kiri

Tucked away in Koh Kood, an unspoiled sanctuary just 90 minutes away from Bangkok, Soneva Kiri inspires the imagination with Thai charm and hospitality. Each of the 33 luxurious pool villas lie hidden amidst ancient rainforest on magnificent cliff tops and pristine beaches.

Culinary experiences at Soneva Kiri are defined by simplicity of flavours and freshness of local Thai ingredients. Guests can dine high amongst the dense rainforest or surrounded by Klong Yai Kee waterfall and indulge in slow cooked dishes prepared by each day’s harvest. Diving, night snorkelling and an adventure through the resort’s organic garden are a few of the incredible experiences’ guests can await.

Soneva Jani

Located on the stunning island of Medhufaru, Soneva Jani is the newest resort that spans five islands in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll. The indulgent escapism of a sparkling turquoise lagoon makes this property irresistible to adventure seekers. Overwater retreats occupy crystal waters and beach villas are encircled with tropical greenery, as well as a private pool and your very own lagoon access designed to welcome the surrounding natural beauty.

As diverse as they are memorable, the gastronomic experiences at Soneva Jani present gourmet menus, organic offerings and unique experiences including but not limited to, elaborate romantic escapades, unforgettable beach barbeques, and island castaway picnics. For the adventurer, tailored experiences include everything from a sunset dolphin cruise and star gazing at the resort’s state of the art observatory to padel tennis.

Soneva in Aqua

An imaginative concept, Soneva in Aqua takes ultra-luxury and adventure to the next level, combining signature Soneva hospitality and charm with the freedom of a private charter that glides around the azure waters. Sailing from Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, bespoke voyages can range from day trips to longer live-aboard adventures.

The 23-metre yacht has a maximum occupancy of four adults and two children to provide the ultimate sense of exclusivity and privacy, whilst offering intelligent lavishness of the highest of standards including an on deck jacuzzi and a glass bottomed spa tub.

About Soneva

Founded in 1995, Soneva is an award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator. At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and the Soneva in Aqua yacht in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, true ‘luxury’ is defined by peace, time and space. Guests discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare, unforgettable experiences.

Soneva is a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining sustainability with exquisite luxury and intuitive, personalised service. Carbon neutral since 2012, Soneva launched its Total Impact Assessment to measure its social and environmental impact in 2016 – a first for the hospitality industry. A 2% environmental levy is added to every Soneva stay, with proceeds going towards the not-for-profit Soneva Foundation to offset carbon emissions and fund purposeful international projects.

