Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, celebrated the culmination of the 2023-2024 TradeQuest program by recognizing the exceptional achievements of its top finalists at a prestigious awards ceremony. The event was attended by the Minister of Industry & Commerce, H.E. Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, H.E. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, Mr. Abdulkarim Ahmed Bucheery, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, and various CEOs and representatives from sponsoring organizations, alongside Ministry of Education officials.

More than 190 students representing 26 educational institutions including 10 private schools, 10 government schools and 6 universities, alongside esteemed investment advisors who guided students throughout the program, congregated to applaud the remarkable efforts of the participating teams.

On this occasion H.E. Fakhro affirmed that The Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain recognizes the importance of supporting and encouraging Bahraini youth, as they are considered one of the key elements of economic growth. We believe that they should be involved in all economic sectors, ultimately taking leadership roles to play their national role in promoting economic development.

The Minister praised the opportunity TradeQuest offers, as a platform for students to understand economic fundamentals, analyze the factors influencing them, and engage with local and regional news.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse extended his heartfelt appreciation to HE Minister of Industry & Commerce Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro for his attendance to the TradeQuest Awards Ceremony which reflects the support that the program receives from senior Government officials which is an incentive for us to continue organizing and developing this program.

Shaikh Khalifa added, “We are proud that the TradeQuest program has completed its 25th edition this year, and the success of the program all those years underscores the invaluable partnership between Bahrain Bourse and various banks and financial institutions as well as the educational entities to enhance financial literacy and elevate students’ skills that will help them in the future.

Shaikh Khalifa extended his thanks and support to all the sponsors of the program who had a vital role in the success of the program.

The top achievers from the Private schools category included Ibn Khuldoon National School, in 1st place, followed by Shaikha Hessa Girls' School in 2nd place and the British School of Bahrain securing the 3rd position. In the Government schools category, Al Noaim Secondary Boys School achieved 1st place, with Isa Town Secondary Girls School and Ahmed Al Omran Secondary Boys School securing the 2nd and 3rd places respectively. The Universities category witnessed Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) claiming the 1st place, followed by University of Bahrain in 2nd place and Royal University for Women securing the 3rd position.

This year's TradeQuest Program encompasses 20 school teams, including 10 private schools, 10 government schools, and 6 universities. Private schools are: Abdulrahman Kanoo International School, Bahrain Bayan School, British School of Bahrain, Al-Hekma International School, Ibn Khuldoon National School, New Millennium School, Al Noor International School, Al Raja School, St. Christopher's School Bahrain, and Shaikha Hessa Girl's School. The government schools are: Ahmed Al Omran Secondary Boys School, Al Ahd Al-Zaher Secondary Girls School, Ghazi Al-Gosaibi Secondary Girls School, Istiqlal Secondary Girls School, Isa Town Secondary Girls School, Khawla Secondary Girls School, Al Noaim Secondary Boys School, Al-Shurooq Secondary Girls School, Sitra Secondary Girls School and West Riffa Secondary Girls School.

Additionally, the universities participating in this year’s program are: American University of Bahrain, Bahrain Polytechnic, Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF), British University of Bahrain, Royal University for Women, and University of Bahrain.

Bahrain Bourse extends its sincere thanks to the sponsors of the following institutions for their generous sponsorship of TradeQuest: The Program’s Strategic Sponsor: The Labour Fund (Tamkeen), the Platinum Sponsors: Ahli United Bank, Bank ABC, Khaleeji Bank and National Bank of Bahrain, the Gold Sponsors: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), Ithmaar Bank, and SICO BSC (c) and the Silver Sponsors: BBK, Gulf International Bank (GIB), Kuwait Finance House, and United Gulf Bank. Bahrain Bourse would also like to thank the program’s Knowledge Partner, the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) for its hosting and delivering the Dealing Room Sessions to the participating teams.

TradeQuest, a simulation-based education program that provides participating students with a real-life experience of capital market investment by learning the systems and regulations implemented at both Bahrain Bourse and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It offers students hands-on experience of capital market investment, enabling them to navigate the intricacies of financial systems and regulations while honing their analytical and managerial skills.

-Ends-

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com