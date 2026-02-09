Dubai, UAE – Joby Aviation, Inc., the company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, previewed its full-scale electric air taxi mock-up at the Dubai Mall, offering the public an up-close look at the aircraft ahead of Dubai’s planned launch of air taxi services later this year. Running daily from 30 January to 5 February 2026, the display was located at the Dubai Fountain area near Burj Park, with the Burj Khalifa as its backdrop.

The activation highlighted how advanced air mobility could soon become part of Dubai’s everyday transport ecosystem and showcased the quiet, zero-operating emissions technology that underpins Joby’s vision for future urban travel.

The Dubai Mall is expected to serve as a key vertiport location within Joby’s initial network, acting as a gateway to the Downtown district.

In 2024, Joby signed an agreement with the RTA to be the exclusive air taxi provider in Dubai for six years. Working alongside Skyports Infrastructure and the RTA, Joby is developing an initial vertiport network to connect key financial, tourism, and residential hubs, allowing residents and visitors to bypass ground congestion, moving across the city in a fraction of the time.

