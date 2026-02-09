Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Egypt Education Platform (EEP), Egypt’s largest and fastest-growing education provider that is owned by the Egypt Education Fund, (a fund managed and backed by EFG Hermes).



This landmark collaboration aims to establish a private university within Noor, one of TMG’s integrated urban development projects located in Capital Gardens, East Cairo, spanning 21 million square meters and designed in accordance with the latest smart city and sustainability standards.



TMG’s participation is limited to the contribution of the land, spanning approximately 216 thousand square meters. The agreement entails a stake in the owning company of the project, in addition to a revenue share throughout the lifetime of the project. The total investment cost of this project is estimated at EGP 8 billion.



Operations of phase one of the university are expected to start by 2029, and according to the agreement EEP will also operate two schools in Noor under a management agreement, whereby TMG will contribute the land for the two schools and the required investment for the development of the facilities, with EEP being responsible for management and operations.



Deliveries in Noor are expected to commence in 2026 as per the established and approved delivery timelines.

